SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Say What?

Anthony Sisco

I know that look. It's from when the Delta House went on double secret probation ...

Crimson Tikes: Say What?
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 16-22, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 16-22, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

After eight weeks of play, Alabama maintained the top spot this week despite its game at LSU being postponed

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV Time, SEC Schedule

After an extra off week, the Alabama football team aims to play its first game of the 2020 season as the No. 1 team in the polls

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Remains Securely in First Place in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide tightened its grip on first place despite not playing a game this week due to COVID-19 concerns at LSU

Joey Blackwell

2021 Guard JD Davison Signs With Alabama Basketball

The elite in-state point guard inks on the dotted line with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama's Keon Ellis Fitting Into Blue-Collar Culture: "He's Capable of Being One of the Better Two-Way Players in the SEC"

JUCO transfer Keon Ellis could end up being one of the more underrated, pivotal signings from the 2020 recruiting class thanks to his offensive efficiency and defensive prowess

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 10: Levi Wallace Placed on Bills COVID-19 List

Numerous former Crimson Tide players have interesting matchups in the NFL this weekend including rookie wide receivers Henry Ruggs III vs. Jerry Jeudy

Kristi F. Patick

The Saban Top 100: No. 36-40

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Basketball Forward James Rojas Looks to Rebound after Injury

After missing last season due to a knee injury that required surgery, Rojas is back to prove his worth for the Crimson Tide in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell