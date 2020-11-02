The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

One of the best ways to get a feel for how good a player really performed in a game is to check what was said by the other team.

So what was Mississippi State talking about following Alabama's 41-0 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night?

DeVonta Smith.

In addition to praising his ability to track a pass and adjust, and being explosive, Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said Smith's competitive nature was a good example to everyone on his team.

That's about the highest praise one can get from an opposing coach.

As for his players, they followed suit in regards to the senior wide receiver.

Linebacker Erroll Thompson: "Well I'll just start by saying he's a really good player, so it's kind of hard to contain those guys. He had a good game today. But his physical traits, he's been making plays all year and really his whole career at Alabama. That makes him hard to stop, his all-around game.

Defensive end Kobe Jones: "Obviously, Smith is a great receiver, a good playmaker. What stood out the most I would say was confidence. When he plays, he plays with great confidence, and he obviously came through in a big way for the Tide tonight."

Smith may not be leading the nation in average receiving yards, receptions or touchdowns this season, but he's near the top of the list in all three categories. He's also made it clear that he doesn't necessarily need someone like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III or Jaylen Waddle on the field to help him make big plays.

Next week, Smith will be going into a showdown with LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as a frontrunner, if not leading candidate, for the Biletnikoff Award. It goes to the most outstanding receiver in college football, and was previously own by Amari Cooper (2014) and Jeudy (2018).

Stingley was considered a strong preseason favorite for the Thorpe Award (best defensive back), and figures to be extra motivated after having a rough game against the Crimson Tide last year. So far he has just 18 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass broken up this season.

Before moving on to the game awards, check out what Leach said about Alabama in general: "Alabama is a team that has been put together for over a decade. They have a culture that is extremely hard-working and competitive that permeates their entire program. We're a program that is trying to get there.

"We certainly have miles to go."

He wasn't talking about the 74 miles from Tuscaloosa to Starkville as a Pirate flies, or 83 miles by car.

Player of the game: Smith. He finished with 203 receiving yards and four touchdowns. It was the second 200-plus yard performance of his Crimson Tide career, and he's the first player in SEC history to have multiple four-touchdown receiving games.

Play of the game: The pick-six by junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II may have been the final points scored, but also extended Alabama's streak of scoring 35 points or more to 19 games.

Statistic of the game: Leach has been a head coach since 2000 (minus the two years between Texas Tech and Washington State), with a record of 140-94. He'd never been shut out before.

The Good

• The defense in general. Mississippi State failed to convert its first 10 third-down opportunities en route to being shut out. The Bulldogs were limited to 38 total yards during the first half, and their longest gain of the night was just 20 yards. The unit is beginning to really come together.

• Smith's outstanding night overshadowed running back Najee Harris's performance. He had 21 carries for 119 yards and also six receptions. Michael Casagrande of AL.com noted that Harris had 15 of his 21 carries on first downs and averaged 7.2 yards on those carries, but what really stood out was the way he was following his blockers and adjusted to get extra yards.

• Sophomore Will Reichard is one of two SEC kickers who hasn't missed a field goal this season (Florida's Evan McPherson being the other). For the season he's 8-for-8 on field goals and 37-of-37 on extra points.

The Bad

• Alabama had 10 penalties for 71 yards. "Too many penalties," Nick Saban said. Out of the 103 teams that have played at the BCS level, Alabama ranks 73rd in average penalties per game at 7.33. That's last in the SEC. The good news is that the Crimson Tide is 47th in average penalty yards at 54.0, so that tells you that most of the flags are for small procedural things can can be remedied.

• Six straight SEC games in six weeks means a beat-up team. Saban went through a long list of player who are dealing with injury issues, but so far Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is the only player to have had a major setback this season. There's an old saying in football that the bye week almost always comes at the right time and it's certainly true for this season.

• Alabama was held scoreless in the third quarter, the first time it failed to score in a quarter this season. It also didn't score a rushing touchdown for the first time in 2020, and was held to a season low 291 passing yards. What were they thinking?

Oh right, Alabama won 41-0 and played a bunch of reserves in the second half.

Specifically, with freshman wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell, redshirt freshman defensive back DJ Douglas, freshman defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham and junior defensive back Ronald Williams Jr. (arm) all getting in the game, 19 Crimson Tide players have earned their first career playing time this season. The others are including freshmen Chase Allen (K), Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Javon Baker (WR), Brian Branch (DB), Jamil Burroughs (DL), Javion Cohen (OL), Traeshon Holden (WR), Sam Johnson (P), Demouy Kennedy (LB), Jase McClellan (RB), Malachi Moore (DB), Drew Sanders (LB), Trey Sanders (RB), Tim Smith (DL), Roydell Williams (RB) and Bryce Young (QB), plus seniors Joshua Lanier (WR), Charlie Scott (P) and Carl Tucker (TE).

The Ugly

We could pick on a personal foul penalty or fumble, maybe a couple of bad costumes and some people not wearing masks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Regardless, Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 103-7 over the last three meetings.

We'll skip the ugly this week. Enjoy the bye.



