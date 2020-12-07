This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 7-13, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Dec. 7-13, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

You probably noticed a few changes to the BamaCentral site over the past few days.

We had our redesign kick in, and while we’re still figuring out some of the smaller nuances, the overall look of the site is better, with cleaner lines, and it’s easier to use on mobile devices. It also loads faster.

This was a move that we made with the big-picture in mind, as there will be various improvements moving forward.

One thing that we have lost, albeit temporarily, is our community sections, but they will be overhauled and come back in a format that we think you’re really going to like.

Meanwhile, this week’s schedule:

Women’s basketball will host Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+) on Wednesday, and visit Mercer on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball has its Holiday Hoopsgiving Game against Clemson in Atlanta on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT (ACC Network).

Football will close its regular season at Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN).

Next week, the Crimson Tide will square off against Florida in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally.

Nearly 15 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus and at least 280,000 have died. Hospitals are full and official daily death counts are well over 2000.

Worldwide: 66,504,022 confirmed cases; 1,528,373 deaths

Last week: 62,244,181; 1,452,410

Nov. 21: 58,144,199; 1,380,474

Nov. 14: 53,927,158; 1,311,192

Nov. 7: 50 million; 1,250,490

Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418

Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 14,581,336 confirmed cases; 281,173 deaths

Last week: 13,244,417; 266,047

Nov. 21: 12,089,440; 255,899

Nov. 14: 10,903,890; 245,598

Nov. 7: 9.87 million; 237,113

Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556

Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 221,804 confirmed cases; 3,454 deaths

Last week: 204,110; 3,240

Nov. 21: 193,085; 3,153

Nov. 14: 181,895; 2,998

Nov. 7: 171,773; 2,864

Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761

Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 14,065 confirmed cases; 176 deaths

Last week: 13,049; 154

Nov. 21: 12,356; 149

Nov 14: 11,726; 148

Nov. 7: 11,141; 146

Oct. 31: 10,734; 145

Oct. 24: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

(No new numbers, campus is closed for semester)

Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total

Nov. 12: 77; 2,877

Nov. 5: 56; 2,800

Oct. 29: 64; 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

