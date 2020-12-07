This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 7-13, 2020
You probably noticed a few changes to the BamaCentral site over the past few days.
We had our redesign kick in, and while we’re still figuring out some of the smaller nuances, the overall look of the site is better, with cleaner lines, and it’s easier to use on mobile devices. It also loads faster.
This was a move that we made with the big-picture in mind, as there will be various improvements moving forward.
One thing that we have lost, albeit temporarily, is our community sections, but they will be overhauled and come back in a format that we think you’re really going to like.
Meanwhile, this week’s schedule:
Women’s basketball will host Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+) on Wednesday, and visit Mercer on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Men’s basketball has its Holiday Hoopsgiving Game against Clemson in Atlanta on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT (ACC Network).
Football will close its regular season at Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN).
Next week, the Crimson Tide will square off against Florida in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally.
Nearly 15 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus and at least 280,000 have died. Hospitals are full and official daily death counts are well over 2000.
Worldwide: 66,504,022 confirmed cases; 1,528,373 deaths
Last week: 62,244,181; 1,452,410
Nov. 21: 58,144,199; 1,380,474
Nov. 14: 53,927,158; 1,311,192
Nov. 7: 50 million; 1,250,490
Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418
Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782
Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836
Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959
Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235
Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450
Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 14,581,336 confirmed cases; 281,173 deaths
Last week: 13,244,417; 266,047
Nov. 21: 12,089,440; 255,899
Nov. 14: 10,903,890; 245,598
Nov. 7: 9.87 million; 237,113
Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556
Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891
Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289
Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377
Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382
Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607
Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 221,804 confirmed cases; 3,454 deaths
Last week: 204,110; 3,240
Nov. 21: 193,085; 3,153
Nov. 14: 181,895; 2,998
Nov. 7: 171,773; 2,864
Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761
Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680
Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620
Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508
Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409
Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359
Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 14,065 confirmed cases; 176 deaths
Last week: 13,049; 154
Nov. 21: 12,356; 149
Nov 14: 11,726; 148
Nov. 7: 11,141; 146
Oct. 31: 10,734; 145
Oct. 24: 10,296; 140
Oct. 17: 9,782, 114
Oct. 10: 9,430; 111
Oct. 3: 6,489; 106
Sept. 26: 6,092; 106
Sept. 19: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
(No new numbers, campus is closed for semester)
Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total
Nov. 12: 77; 2,877
Nov. 5: 56; 2,800
Oct. 29: 64; 2,744
Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680
Oct. 15: 34; 2,612
Oct. 8: 45; 2,578
Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533
Sept. 24: 48; 2,509
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
