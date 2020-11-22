This Week with the Crimson Tide: It's Iron Bowl Week (and Happy Thanksgiving)!

It’s Thanksgiving week, the students have all gone home and the in-class portion of the semester is over.

So there’s nothing going on, right?

Tuesday night the initial College Football Playoff Rankings will be announced (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Alabama is expected to be No. 1.

Basketball season opens Wednesday.

The women host Samford at noon, and the men face Jacksonville State at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be on SEC Network+. The women’s team will also host Houston on Sunday at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Thursday is Thanksgiving, with three NFL games that will include numerous former Crimson Tide players: Houston at Detroit (11:30, CBS), Washington at Dallas (3:30 p.m.. Fox), and Baltimore at Pittsburgh (7:20 p.m. NBC).

Oh, there’s the Iron Bowl, with Alabama hosting Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Here at BamaCentral we’re going to continue giving you daily wall-to-wall coverage, with everything from our usual commentaries down to Crimson Tikes.

On Thursday we’re going to have the No. 26-30 selections in the Top Saban 100 countdown, ranking the top Alabama players of the Nick Saban era. Then next week, beginning Monday, we’re going to have our own 25 Days of Christmas by announcing one selection – only we’re going to cheat it a day so No. 1 will be posted on on Christmas Eve.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally.

The United States had more than 1 million new cases last week, and numerous states are reporting record numbers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged against Thanksgiving holiday travel, as experts encourage Americans to alter their holiday plans.

Worldwide: 58,144,199 confirmed cases; 1,380,474 deaths

Last week: 53,927,158; 1,311,192

Nov. 7: 50 million; 1,250,490

Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418

Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 12,089,440 confirmed cases; 255,899 deaths

Last week: 10,903,890; 245,598

Nov. 7: 9.87 million; 237,113

Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556

Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 193,085 confirmed cases; 3,153 deaths

Last week: 181,895; 2,998

Nov. 7: 171,773; 2,864

Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761

Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 12,356 confirmed cases; 149 deaths

Last week: 11,726; 148

Nov. 7: 11,141; 146

Oct. 31: 10,734; 145

Oct. 24: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total

Nov. 12: 77; 2,877

Nov. 5: 56; 2,800

Oct. 29: 64; 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

