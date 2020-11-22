This Week with the Crimson Tide: It's Iron Bowl Week (and Happy Thanksgiving)!
Christopher Walsh
It’s Thanksgiving week, the students have all gone home and the in-class portion of the semester is over.
So there’s nothing going on, right?
Tuesday night the initial College Football Playoff Rankings will be announced (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Alabama is expected to be No. 1.
Basketball season opens Wednesday.
The women host Samford at noon, and the men face Jacksonville State at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be on SEC Network+. The women’s team will also host Houston on Sunday at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
Thursday is Thanksgiving, with three NFL games that will include numerous former Crimson Tide players: Houston at Detroit (11:30, CBS), Washington at Dallas (3:30 p.m.. Fox), and Baltimore at Pittsburgh (7:20 p.m. NBC).
Oh, there’s the Iron Bowl, with Alabama hosting Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
Here at BamaCentral we’re going to continue giving you daily wall-to-wall coverage, with everything from our usual commentaries down to Crimson Tikes.
On Thursday we’re going to have the No. 26-30 selections in the Top Saban 100 countdown, ranking the top Alabama players of the Nick Saban era. Then next week, beginning Monday, we’re going to have our own 25 Days of Christmas by announcing one selection – only we’re going to cheat it a day so No. 1 will be posted on on Christmas Eve.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally.
The United States had more than 1 million new cases last week, and numerous states are reporting record numbers.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged against Thanksgiving holiday travel, as experts encourage Americans to alter their holiday plans.
Worldwide: 58,144,199 confirmed cases; 1,380,474 deaths
Last week: 53,927,158; 1,311,192
United States: 12,089,440 confirmed cases; 255,899 deaths
Last week: 10,903,890; 245,598
Alabama: 193,085 confirmed cases; 3,153 deaths
Last week: 181,895; 2,998
Tuscaloosa: 12,356 confirmed cases; 149 deaths
Last week: 11,726; 148
University of Alabama
Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total
