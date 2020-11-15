This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 16-22, 2020

The Alabama football team hopes to be back playing this weekend at home against Kentucky (Saturday, 3 p.m., SEC Network) after having its game at Tiger Stadium postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on the LSU team.

While we await word if that game will be rescheduled, and our understanding is that it could be, here’s a look at the other Crimson Tide sports:

• Women’s soccer had its season wrap up over the weekend at the SEC Tournament.

• Volleyball is hosting LSU on Monday as their two days of matches had to be rescheduled due to coronavirus issues at LSU.

• Swimming and diving will be at Tennessee, where it will also face Virginia, on Thursday through Saturday.

• We’re now closing in on the start of basketball season, set to tip off on Nov. 25.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.

All are on the rise.

More than 181,100 new cases were reported in the United States on Friday. We had fewer than 100,000 new cases a day as recently as Nov. 4.

The state of Alabama added almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Hospitalizations are on the rise as well.

Worldwide: 53,927,158 confirmed cases; 1,311,192 deaths

Last week: 50 million; 1,250,490

Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418

Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 10,903,890; 245,598 deaths

Last week: 9.87 million; 237,113

Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556

Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 181,895 confirmed cases; 2,998 deaths

Last week: 171,773; 2,864

Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761

Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 11,726 confirmed cases; 148 deaths

Last week: 11,141; 146

Oct. 31: 10,734; 145

Oct. 24: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Nov. 12: 77 new cases; 2,877 total

Nov. 5: 56; 2,800

Oct. 29: 64; 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics