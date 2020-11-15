This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 16-22, 2020
Christopher Walsh
The Alabama football team hopes to be back playing this weekend at home against Kentucky (Saturday, 3 p.m., SEC Network) after having its game at Tiger Stadium postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on the LSU team.
While we await word if that game will be rescheduled, and our understanding is that it could be, here’s a look at the other Crimson Tide sports:
• Women’s soccer had its season wrap up over the weekend at the SEC Tournament.
• Volleyball is hosting LSU on Monday as their two days of matches had to be rescheduled due to coronavirus issues at LSU.
• Swimming and diving will be at Tennessee, where it will also face Virginia, on Thursday through Saturday.
• We’re now closing in on the start of basketball season, set to tip off on Nov. 25.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.
All are on the rise.
More than 181,100 new cases were reported in the United States on Friday. We had fewer than 100,000 new cases a day as recently as Nov. 4.
The state of Alabama added almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Hospitalizations are on the rise as well.
Worldwide: 53,927,158 confirmed cases; 1,311,192 deaths
Last week: 50 million; 1,250,490
Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418
Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782
Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836
Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959
Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235
Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450
Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 10,903,890; 245,598 deaths
Last week: 9.87 million; 237,113
Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556
Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891
Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289
Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377
Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382
Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607
Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 181,895 confirmed cases; 2,998 deaths
Last week: 171,773; 2,864
Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761
Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680
Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620
Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508
Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409
Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359
Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 11,726 confirmed cases; 148 deaths
Last week: 11,141; 146
Oct. 31: 10,734; 145
Oct. 24: 10,296; 140
Oct. 17: 9,782, 114
Oct. 10: 9,430; 111
Oct. 3: 6,489; 106
Sept. 26: 6,092; 106
Sept. 19: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Nov. 12: 77 new cases; 2,877 total
Nov. 5: 56; 2,800
Oct. 29: 64; 2,744
Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680
Oct. 15: 34; 2,612
Oct. 8: 45; 2,578
Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533
Sept. 24: 48; 2,509
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics