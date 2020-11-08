This Week with the Crimson Tide: Saban Bowl Edition

Alabama is back at No. 1, just in time for its annual showdown with LSU. The Crimson Tide heads to Death Valley, where it hasn’t lost since 2010 on Saturday, with a 5 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

But that’s not the only thing going on with Crimson Tide sports this week.

Men’s golf is hosting the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Birmingham through Tuesday.

Soccer is at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach beginning Friday (SEC Network).

Fresh off its win against Georgia, volleyball is hosting LSU on Saturday and Sunday.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.

The U.S. reported more than 127,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the fourth straight day of record highs as the nation closes in on 10 million total.

More than 1,000 new deaths were recorded in the U.S., and the number of hospitalizations was nearly 56,000.

Total reported cases globally hit 50 million.

Worldwide: 50 million confirmed cases, 1,250,490 deaths

United States: 9,869,958 confirmed cases; 237,113 deaths

Alabama: 171,773 confirmed cases; 2,864 deaths

Tuscaloosa: 11,141 confirmed cases; 146 deaths

University of Alabama

Nov. 5: 56 new cases; 2,800 total

