SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Saban Bowl Edition

Christopher Walsh

Alabama is back at No. 1, just in time for its annual showdown with LSU. The Crimson Tide heads to Death Valley, where it hasn’t lost since 2010 on Saturday, with a 5 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

But that’s not the only thing going on with Crimson Tide sports this week.

Men’s golf is hosting the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Birmingham through Tuesday.

Soccer is at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach beginning Friday (SEC Network).

Fresh off its win against Georgia, volleyball is hosting LSU on Saturday and Sunday.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.

The U.S. reported more than 127,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the fourth straight day of record highs as the nation closes in on 10 million total.

More than 1,000 new deaths were recorded in the U.S., and the number of hospitalizations was nearly 56,000.

Total reported cases globally hit 50 million.

Worldwide: 50 million confirmed cases, 1,250,490 deaths

Last week: 46,071,886; 1,195,418

Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 9,869,958 confirmed cases; 237,113 deaths

Last week: 9.13 million; 230,556

Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 171,773 confirmed cases; 2,864 deaths

Last week: 164,295; 2,761

Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 11,141 confirmed cases; 146 deaths

Last week: 10,734; 145

Oct. 24: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Nov. 5: 56 new cases; 2,800 total

Oct. 29: 64; 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers, TV Time, SEC Schedule

Even though the Tigers have been struggling during the 2020 season, it's still Alabama and LSU in Death Valley, where the Crimson Tide hasn't lost in 10 years

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide continues a streak of 13 straight years being ranked No. 1 at least at one point during the season

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

Alabama remained the undisputed No. 1, but how far did Georgia fall after losing to Florida?

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Poised To Earn No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll After Clemson Loss

The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in each season in since 2008

Tyler Martin

The Top 100 Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era: No. 46-50

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

2020-21 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball Roster and Schedule

A full listing of the 2020-21 Crimson Tide basketball players, coaches and opponents

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 9: Kenyan Drake, Dre Kirkpatrick out for Cardinals

Former Alabama running backs are leading a strong season for their position group, with three notching 100-yard games last week

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player(s) to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 9: Beware the Running Backs

Everything you need for Week 9 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh