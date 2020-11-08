This Week with the Crimson Tide: Saban Bowl Edition
Christopher Walsh
Alabama is back at No. 1, just in time for its annual showdown with LSU. The Crimson Tide heads to Death Valley, where it hasn’t lost since 2010 on Saturday, with a 5 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
But that’s not the only thing going on with Crimson Tide sports this week.
Men’s golf is hosting the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Birmingham through Tuesday.
Soccer is at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach beginning Friday (SEC Network).
Fresh off its win against Georgia, volleyball is hosting LSU on Saturday and Sunday.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.
The U.S. reported more than 127,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the fourth straight day of record highs as the nation closes in on 10 million total.
More than 1,000 new deaths were recorded in the U.S., and the number of hospitalizations was nearly 56,000.
Total reported cases globally hit 50 million.
Worldwide: 50 million confirmed cases, 1,250,490 deaths
Last week: 46,071,886; 1,195,418
Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782
Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836
Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959
Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235
Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450
Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 9,869,958 confirmed cases; 237,113 deaths
Last week: 9.13 million; 230,556
Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891
Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289
Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377
Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382
Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607
Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 171,773 confirmed cases; 2,864 deaths
Last week: 164,295; 2,761
Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680
Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620
Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508
Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409
Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359
Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 11,141 confirmed cases; 146 deaths
Last week: 10,734; 145
Oct. 24: 10,296; 140
Oct. 17: 9,782, 114
Oct. 10: 9,430; 111
Oct. 3: 6,489; 106
Sept. 26: 6,092; 106
Sept. 19: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Nov. 5: 56 new cases; 2,800 total
Oct. 29: 64; 2,744
Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680
Oct. 15: 34; 2,612
Oct. 8: 45; 2,578
Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533
Sept. 24: 48; 2,509
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
