Alabama Football Tightens Grip on No. 2 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide remains second while its next opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks, rise to No. 22 ahead of the teams' upcoming matchup.

After its 59-3 shellacking of New Mexico State on Saturday, No. 2 Alabama football tightened its grip on second place in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday.

With a 9-1 record under its belt, the Crimson Tide is behind only top-ranked Georgia heading into the final two weeks of the season. The Bulldogs received all 62 of the polls first-place votes.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss is the next team up at No. 10 while Texas A&M fell to No. 16 after losing the Rebels on Saturday. Arkansas, who the Crimson Tide will face next this coming weekend, rose to No. 20 after its overtime victory over LSU.

After losing to unranked Mississippi State on Saturday, Auburn fell from No. 20 to out of this week's rankings.

Check out the full AFCA Coaches Poll following 11 weeks of college football action:

AFCA Coaches Poll - Nov. 14, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia 10-0 1550 (62)

2. Alabama 9-1 1464

3. Cincinnati 10-0 1401

4. Ohio State 9-1 1363

5. Oregon 9-1 1320

6. Notre Dame 9-1 1181

7. Michigan 9-1 1153

8. Michigan State 9-1 1139

9. Oklahoma State 9-1 1102

10. Mississippi 8-2 948

11. Oklahoma 9-1 878

12. Wake Forest 9-1 847

13. Baylor 8-2 826

14. Iowa 8-2 637

15. Brigham Young 8-2 605

16. Texas A&M 7-3 560

17. Houston 9-1 541

18. Texas-San Antonio 10-0 528

19. Pittsburgh 8-2 446

20. Wisconsin 7-3 407

21. UL Lafayette 9-1 239

22. Arkansas 7-3 212

23. San Diego State 9-1 210

24. NC State 7-3 138

25. Utah 7-3 133

Others receiving votes:

Kentucky 113; Southern Methodist 45; Coastal Carolina 34; Appalachian State 31; Mississippi State 26; Penn State 20; Auburn 18; Utah State 9; Purdue 7; Louisville 5; Kansas State 4; Fresno State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 2.

This story will be updated with the latest edition of the AP Top 25 once it is released on Sunday afternoon.