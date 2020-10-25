Alabama Doesn't Close Gap with Clemson in Coaches Poll
Christopher Walsh
The University of Alabama is still ranked second in the coaches' poll, and didn't close the gap any after the 48-17 victory at Tennessee on Saturday.
Clemson got 52 first-place votes, and Alabama had eight, the same numbers as a week ago
Coaches Poll RK Team Points
1 Clemson (52) 6-0 1540
2 Alabama (8) 5-0 1493
3 Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374
4 Notre Dame 4-0 1368
5 Georgia 3-1 1293
6 Oklahoma State 4-0 1209
7 Cincinnati 4-0 1058
8 Texas A&M 3-1 1055
9 Florida 2-1 1010
10 BYU 6-0 941
11 Wisconsin 1-0 928
12 Miami 5-1 911
13 North Carolina 4-1 796
14 Michigan 1-0 789
15 Oregon 0-0 674
16 Kansas State 4-1 492
17 Penn State 0-1 413
18 Marshall 5-0 309
19 Indiana 1-0 302
20 USC 0-0 271
21 Coastal Carolina 5-0 268
22 Iowa State 3-2 216
23 SMU 5-1 192
24 Oklahoma 3-2 138
25 Army 6-1 130
Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.
Others receiving votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2.
SI's Top 10
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- BYU
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
This story will be updated