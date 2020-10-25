SI.com
Alabama Doesn't Close Gap with Clemson in Coaches Poll

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama is still ranked second in the coaches' poll, and didn't close the gap any after the 48-17 victory at Tennessee on Saturday. 

Clemson got 52 first-place votes, and Alabama had eight, the same numbers as a week ago 

Coaches Poll RK Team Points 

1 Clemson (52) 6-0 1540 

2 Alabama (8) 5-0 1493 

3 Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374 

4 Notre Dame 4-0 1368 

5 Georgia 3-1 1293

6 Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 

7 Cincinnati 4-0 1058 

8 Texas A&M 3-1 1055 

9 Florida 2-1 1010 

10 BYU 6-0 941

11 Wisconsin 1-0 928 

12 Miami 5-1 911 

13 North Carolina 4-1 796

14 Michigan 1-0 789 

 15 Oregon 0-0 674 

 16 Kansas State 4-1 492

 17 Penn State 0-1 413

18 Marshall 5-0 309 

19 Indiana 1-0 302 

20 USC 0-0 271 

21 Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 

22 Iowa State 3-2 216 

23 SMU 5-1 192 

24 Oklahoma 3-2 138 

25 Army 6-1 130

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.

Others receiving votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2. 

SI's Top 10 

By Pat Forde 

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State 
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Wisconsin
  7. BYU
  8. Michigan
  9. Cincinnati 
  10. Oklahoma State 

This story will be updated

