Alabama Doesn't Close Gap with Clemson in Coaches Poll

The University of Alabama is still ranked second in the coaches' poll, and didn't close the gap any after the 48-17 victory at Tennessee on Saturday.

Clemson got 52 first-place votes, and Alabama had eight, the same numbers as a week ago

Coaches Poll RK Team Points

1 Clemson (52) 6-0 1540

2 Alabama (8) 5-0 1493

3 Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374

4 Notre Dame 4-0 1368

5 Georgia 3-1 1293

6 Oklahoma State 4-0 1209

7 Cincinnati 4-0 1058

8 Texas A & M 3-1 1055

9 Florida 2-1 1010

10 BYU 6-0 941

11 Wisconsin 1-0 928

12 Miami 5-1 911

13 North Carolina 4-1 796

14 Michigan 1-0 789

15 Oregon 0-0 674

16 Kansas State 4-1 492

17 Penn State 0-1 413

18 Marshall 5-0 309

19 Indiana 1-0 302

20 USC 0-0 271

21 Coastal Carolina 5-0 268

22 Iowa State 3-2 216

23 SMU 5-1 192

24 Oklahoma 3-2 138

25 Army 6-1 130

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.

Others receiving votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2.

SI's Top 10

By Pat Forde

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Georgia Notre Dame Wisconsin BYU Michigan Cincinnati Oklahoma State

