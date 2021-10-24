Alabama Football Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following Alabama football's 52-24 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon.
In doing so, Alabama leapfrogged undefeated Oklahoma to take third place after the Sooners struggled on the road against Kansas.
Around the rest of the SEC, Georgia remains ranked as the top team in the nation in both the AP and coaches polls. Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 while the Rebels are all the way to No. 9 in the coaches poll.
In the AP poll, Kentucky is No. 12 and Texas A&M sits at No. 14. Auburn is the last SEC team ranked in the top 25 teams, coming in at No. 18.
In the coaches poll, Kentucky and Texas A&M sit in the same spots as in the AP. However, Auburn is now No. 21.
Clemson, who was ranked No. 24 in last week's coaches poll, dropped out after its loss to Pitt on Saturday.
Here are this week's rankings:
AP Top 25 - Oct. 24, 2021
(Ranking, Team, Conference, Points, First-Place Votes)
1. Georgia (7-0) SEC 1,575 (63)
2. Cincinnati (7-0) American Athletic 1,477
3. Alabama (7-1) SEC 1,417
4. Oklahoma (8-0) Big 12 1,383
5. Ohio State (6-1) Big Ten 1,311
6. Michigan (7-0) Big Ten 1,270
7. Oregon (6-1) Pac-12 1,165
8. Michigan State (7-0) Big Ten 1,160
9. Iowa (6-1) Big Ten 1,035
10. Ole Miss (6-1) SEC 1,034
11. Notre Dame (6-1) IA Independents 922
12. Kentucky (6-1) SEC 849
13. Wake Forest (7-0) ACC 801
14. Texas A&M (6-2) SEC 700
15. Oklahoma State (6-1) Big 12 682
16. Baylor (6-1) Big 12 513
17. Pittsburgh (6-1) ACC 510
18. Auburn (5-2) SEC 481
19. SMU (7-0) American Athletic 473
20. Penn State (5-2) Big Ten 471
21. San Diego State (7-0) Mountain West 390
22. Iowa State (5-2) Big 12 298
23. UTSA (8-0) Conference USA 235
24. Coastal Carolina (6-1) Sun Belt 132
25. Brigham Young (6-2) IA Independents 44
Others receiving votes:
Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1.
Amway Coaches Poll - Oct. 24, 2021
(Ranking, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes)
1. Georgia 7-0 1600 (64)
2. Cincinnati 7-0 1469
3. Alabama 7-1 1439
4. Oklahoma 8-0 1430
5. Ohio State 6-1 1338
6. Michigan 7-0 1313
7. Michigan State 7-0 1208
8. Oregon 6-1 1139
9. Ole Miss 6-1 1019
10. Iowa 6-1 1008
11. Notre Dame 6-1 950
12. Kentucky 6-1 857
13. Wake Forest 7-0 838
14. Texas A&M 6-2 736
15. Oklahoma State 6-1 684
16. Southern Methodist 7-0 535
17. Penn State 5-2 517
18. Baylor 6-1 509
19. Pittsburgh 6-1 487
20. San Diego State 7-0 431
21. Auburn 5-2 418
22. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219
23. Iowa State 5-2 190
24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 134
25. NC State 5-2 73
Others receiving votes:
UL Lafayette 42; Brigham Young 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; Appalachian State 5; Texas 3; Liberty 3; Utah 1.