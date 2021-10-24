    • October 24, 2021
    Alabama Football Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls

    The Crimson Tide leapfrogged the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners to take third in the latest polls.
    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following Alabama football's 52-24 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon.

    In doing so, Alabama leapfrogged undefeated Oklahoma to take third place after the Sooners struggled on the road against Kansas.

    Around the rest of the SEC, Georgia remains ranked as the top team in the nation in both the AP and coaches polls. Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 while the Rebels are all the way to No. 9 in the coaches poll.

    In the AP poll, Kentucky is No. 12 and Texas A&M sits at No. 14. Auburn is the last SEC team ranked in the top 25 teams, coming in at No. 18.

    In the coaches poll, Kentucky and Texas A&M sit in the same spots as in the AP. However, Auburn is now No. 21.

    Clemson, who was ranked No. 24 in last week's coaches poll, dropped out after its loss to Pitt on Saturday.

    Here are this week's rankings:

    AP Top 25 - Oct. 24, 2021

    (Ranking, Team, Conference, Points, First-Place Votes)

    1. Georgia (7-0) SEC 1,575 (63) 

    2. Cincinnati (7-0) American Athletic 1,477 

    3. Alabama (7-1) SEC 1,417 

    4. Oklahoma (8-0) Big 12 1,383 

    5. Ohio State (6-1) Big Ten 1,311 

    6. Michigan (7-0) Big Ten 1,270 

    7. Oregon (6-1) Pac-12 1,165 

    8. Michigan State (7-0) Big Ten 1,160 

    9. Iowa (6-1) Big Ten 1,035 

    10. Ole Miss (6-1) SEC 1,034 

    11. Notre Dame (6-1) IA Independents 922 

    12. Kentucky (6-1) SEC 849 

    13. Wake Forest (7-0) ACC 801 

    14. Texas A&M (6-2) SEC 700 

    15. Oklahoma State (6-1) Big 12 682 

    16. Baylor (6-1) Big 12 513 

    17. Pittsburgh (6-1) ACC 510 

    18. Auburn (5-2) SEC 481 

    19. SMU (7-0) American Athletic 473 

    20. Penn State (5-2) Big Ten 471 

    21. San Diego State (7-0) Mountain West 390 

    22. Iowa State (5-2) Big 12 298 

    23. UTSA (8-0) Conference USA 235 

    24. Coastal Carolina (6-1) Sun Belt 132 

    25. Brigham Young (6-2) IA Independents 44 

    Others receiving votes:

    Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1.

    Amway Coaches Poll - Oct. 24, 2021

    (Ranking, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes)

    1. Georgia 7-0 1600 (64)

    2. Cincinnati 7-0 1469

    3. Alabama 7-1 1439

    4. Oklahoma 8-0 1430

    5. Ohio State 6-1 1338

    6. Michigan 7-0 1313

    7. Michigan State 7-0 1208

    8. Oregon 6-1 1139

    9. Ole Miss 6-1 1019

    10. Iowa 6-1 1008

    11. Notre Dame 6-1 950

    12. Kentucky 6-1 857

    13. Wake Forest 7-0 838

    14. Texas A&M 6-2 736

    15. Oklahoma State 6-1 684

    16. Southern Methodist 7-0 535

    17. Penn State 5-2 517 

    18. Baylor 6-1 509

    19. Pittsburgh 6-1 487

    20. San Diego State 7-0 431

    21. Auburn 5-2 418

    22. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219

    23. Iowa State 5-2 190

    24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 134

    25. NC State 5-2 73

    Others receiving votes:

    UL Lafayette 42; Brigham Young 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; Appalachian State 5; Texas 3; Liberty 3; Utah 1.

    Alabama Football Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls

