Alabama Football Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide leapfrogged the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners to take third in the latest polls.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following Alabama football's 52-24 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon.

In doing so, Alabama leapfrogged undefeated Oklahoma to take third place after the Sooners struggled on the road against Kansas.

Around the rest of the SEC, Georgia remains ranked as the top team in the nation in both the AP and coaches polls. Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 while the Rebels are all the way to No. 9 in the coaches poll.

In the AP poll, Kentucky is No. 12 and Texas A&M sits at No. 14. Auburn is the last SEC team ranked in the top 25 teams, coming in at No. 18.

In the coaches poll, Kentucky and Texas A&M sit in the same spots as in the AP. However, Auburn is now No. 21.

Clemson, who was ranked No. 24 in last week's coaches poll, dropped out after its loss to Pitt on Saturday.

Here are this week's rankings:

AP Top 25 - Oct. 24, 2021

(Ranking, Team, Conference, Points, First-Place Votes)

1. Georgia (7-0) SEC 1,575 (63)

2. Cincinnati (7-0) American Athletic 1,477

3. Alabama (7-1) SEC 1,417

4. Oklahoma (8-0) Big 12 1,383

5. Ohio State (6-1) Big Ten 1,311

6. Michigan (7-0) Big Ten 1,270

7. Oregon (6-1) Pac-12 1,165

8. Michigan State (7-0) Big Ten 1,160

9. Iowa (6-1) Big Ten 1,035

10. Ole Miss (6-1) SEC 1,034

11. Notre Dame (6-1) IA Independents 922

12. Kentucky (6-1) SEC 849

13. Wake Forest (7-0) ACC 801

14. Texas A&M (6-2) SEC 700

15. Oklahoma State (6-1) Big 12 682

16. Baylor (6-1) Big 12 513

17. Pittsburgh (6-1) ACC 510

18. Auburn (5-2) SEC 481

19. SMU (7-0) American Athletic 473

20. Penn State (5-2) Big Ten 471

21. San Diego State (7-0) Mountain West 390

22. Iowa State (5-2) Big 12 298

23. UTSA (8-0) Conference USA 235

24. Coastal Carolina (6-1) Sun Belt 132

25. Brigham Young (6-2) IA Independents 44

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1.

Amway Coaches Poll - Oct. 24, 2021

(Ranking, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes)

1. Georgia 7-0 1600 (64)

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1469

3. Alabama 7-1 1439

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1430

5. Ohio State 6-1 1338

6. Michigan 7-0 1313

7. Michigan State 7-0 1208

8. Oregon 6-1 1139

9. Ole Miss 6-1 1019

10. Iowa 6-1 1008

11. Notre Dame 6-1 950

12. Kentucky 6-1 857

13. Wake Forest 7-0 838

14. Texas A&M 6-2 736

15. Oklahoma State 6-1 684

16. Southern Methodist 7-0 535

17. Penn State 5-2 517

18. Baylor 6-1 509

19. Pittsburgh 6-1 487

20. San Diego State 7-0 431

21. Auburn 5-2 418

22. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219

23. Iowa State 5-2 190

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 134

25. NC State 5-2 73

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 42; Brigham Young 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; Appalachian State 5; Texas 3; Liberty 3; Utah 1.