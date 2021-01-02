Everything Notre Dame Said After the 31-14 Loss to Alabama in the Rose Bowl

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly

It was certainly a disappointed locker room. I think I'm probably more disappointed about the fact that I don't get a chance to see these guys, many of them, as they move on and graduate, because it's just been an incredible group of guys to be around on a day-to-day basis, what they've committed to and sacrificed to be playing this year. So from that perspective, the game aside, it's a pretty disappointing feeling that we've played our last game.

Congratulations to Alabama. They're a fine football team. They made the plays today. Today was about making plays. They made them on the perimeter. Their skill players showed up today as they have all year. Made it difficult for us.

We battled. I thought we did some of the things that we wanted to today. But we simply didn't make enough plays. We're going to continue to battle, continue to recruit, and continue to put ourselves in this position to win a National Championship.

So, again, proud of my guys. Proud of the way they battled today against a very good football team. And just wish we made a couple more plays when we had the opportunity.

Q. After admittedly, obviously, getting better and getting back to this place in the playoff, how frustrating is it to just be sort of in the same place competitive-wise?

COACH KELLY: I don't know what the question is. What's the question?

Q. How frustrating is it to get to a playoff again and lose by this margin?

COACH KELLY: The margin is not the issue. Losing is losing. I don't know really what the inference is. This football team battled. And they made a few more plays on the perimeter.

I'm not sure, really, what the question is. When you lose football games, you know, there's a few more plays that you have to make. We had the opportunity. You watched the game. I watched the game.

We did not score in the red zone when we had opportunities. We moved the ball into the red zone. We missed a field goal. We had two opportunities in the red zone to score, where this would be a competitive football game. And we didn't make enough plays.

This wasn't a matter of getting knocked off the ball or not having enough players to compete against Alabama. This was about making plays.

And so, you know, I guess everybody needs to continue to carry this narrative that Notre Dame is not good enough. Look at the scores of the games that Alabama has played all year, and I think we need to start to change the narrative a little bit.

This team was out there competing and having a chance to win. And I'm proud of the way our guys competed.

Q. As you look at it, you feel like the program has gotten a lot closer, what's the first next step you feel like you guys could take or need to take?

COACH KELLY: I don't know how I need to -- I really don't want to continue to go down this path. We're going to keep getting here, okay? And we're going to keep banging at it and you guys watched the game, didn't you? They made plays on the perimeter. They made some dynamic plays.

They had the college football player of the year who made some dynamic plays. We battled. We were right there. So we're going to keep getting back here.

And I'm sorry if you don't like it or if the national media doesn't like it, but we're going to go back to work. We're going to keep recruiting and we're going to put ourselves back in this position again. And I think our kids battled and played really hard and physical. We ran the ball today.

And I'm not taking it personal, because these questions keep coming up like we have to reinvent ourselves. We were physical today. They were dynamic on the perimeter, like they have been all year. This is a really good football team. And we're just going to keep recruiting and keep playing and we're going to keep putting ourselves in this position. And that's all we can do.

Q. Congratulations on a successful season.

COACH KELLY: That would be nice if our local people felt that way. But they don't use any of those kinds of those terms. This is always about where our program needs to go. So I appreciate that. Thank you.

Q. I was hoping, since now you've played Alabama and Clemson, how do those two teams compare, Coach?

COACH KELLY: That's a good question. I think both of them have dynamic players on the perimeter. I think overall they're really closely matched teams. Both have explosiveness, I think, on the offensive side of the ball.

And I think defensively, I think that whoever really plays the better defense will probably have the edge. Now, I don't know much about the Ohio State situation -- and you didn't ask me -- but that would be how I compare those two teams.

Q. At the end of the second drive, you had a QB run in third-and-seven. Was there a consideration of going for it on fourth down? Did that impact the third down at all?

COACH KELLY: Which one are you referring to? What quarter are we talking about?

Q. First quarter.

COACH KELLY: Oh, yeah, yeah. I think we were being probably, from an analytic standpoint, we took the suggestion of analytics in the first and second quarter relative to field position and pinning the field position. I think I reacted off of what our analytics had called in that situation.

Q. If this is indeed the last game for Ian Book, what do you think what his legacy is for the program? Obviously most wins of a starting quarterback. But what do you hope people will remember Ian Book for, I guess?

COACH KELLY: He's a winner. He's won more games than any quarterback in Notre Dame history. Period. End of discussion. The guy's a winner and we're going to miss him. He just wins football games. And there is no other story, just a winner.

Q. On the interception to Mayer in the third quarter, what did you see on that play and how do you feel that swung momentum a little bit?

COACH KELLY: Ian got flushed out of the pocket. And he just need today put a little bit more on that, kind of floated it a little bit. I think if he had another shot at that he probably would have put -- that would have been a fastball instead of a level two with some touch to it.

I think he felt like he was in a better position than he was. And a good play by Alabama in that situation.

But it's one of those where he's trying to make a play. And I told him, I said, listen, I don't fault you at all for trying to make that play. I just think the selection of the type of throw in that situation -- and he gets it. He's trying to make a play in that situation.

Q. As you said, you ran the ball in the first half and you possessed the ball. Did you feel like taking a few deep shots would hurt your ability to continue to possess it and control the clock and control the running game?

COACH KELLY: Yeah, it's a slippery slope, Tim. I respect the question, and I think it's a good question. And that's what we're talking about all the time, right, in terms of taking the shots versus possessing the football.

We felt like we were going to be able to control it as we had with some of the spacing throws that we had. And then trying to get it set up. And then we lost Tommy there on some of 13-personnel throws that we had set him up for, which kind of put us back a little bit.

So, yeah, Tommy and I were having that conversation virtually every drive as to when we wanted to take our shots. And we had to balance that with ball control and limiting possessions.

Q. To follow up on that, what were your thoughts on Kyren's performance today? He had, I think, 24 touches. It got away from him a bit but may have been a result of the scoreboard as the game went on. What did he show you especially in the first half?

COACH KELLY: I thought he was solid tonight. I thought he played the way he's capable of playing. He would admittedly tell you that he was probably not in his zone against Clemson. But this was the Kyren Williams we had known to see for ten weeks during the season -- caught the ball out of the backfield, he ran tough, he was physical, protected well. He was a complete back tonight. And I thought he was good today.

Q. Just on the first three Alabama possessions, they made a lot of spectacular plays with great athletes there. Were you misaligned in any of those situations, or was that just them making better plays?

COACH KELLY: Well, I would say no, we weren't misaligned, but we felt we could get and rally to them a little bit more physically. As you know, they exploited some matchups into the short field where we thought we could get out and box that a little bit better. And it didn't happen.

And then the bubble to the field -- essentially what happened, I would just be clear with you, is that we were a little tentative. We shut our feet down. And you can't do that against highly skilled players. You have to be aggressive and attack those skill players in space. If you shut your feet down for a second they are gone.

Now, we got better at that and started to swarm to the football better. But it put us in a hole early on by not being decisive and aggressive on some of those boundary throws and then the one that got outside Lewis to the field.

Q. What's the latest on Tommy Tremble's status? And how do you think his injury impacted the game once he was out?

COACH KELLY: No ligament damage. No fractures. He had an MRI and an X-ray. He's good to go. Ankle sprain.

Tommy's an important part of our offense, but we've got to be able to overcome it. But the margin is very fine when you lose an important piece of our offense. But again, we had other guys step up. I thought Mike Mayer was an absolute beast tonight, the way he competed for every pass that was thrown his way.

We just needed more firepower, quite frankly. And we just came up short with the firepower. That's it. There is no other wider story than we just came up a little short with making a few plays. And they made a few more plays than we did today.

Q. I know you are probably tired of this narrative and it's not necessarily a Notre Dame-specific thing. But does college football have a top-end talent issue between 1, 2 and 3 and the other teams in the top 10?

COACH KELLY: Look, we beat the No. 1 team in the country. Now people will say, well, the quarterback wasn't there. Still, we feel like we're really as good on any given day as a top team in the country.

There's certainly a few teams that have a couple more weapons that can be explosive. But you don't necessarily have to walk around and be the best team every week. You just need to be the best team on that given day.

And I think there's more than just two or three teams that can be the best team on that given day. And I think that that opens it up to more than just two or three teams.

So I would say that we're both right. I would say that you're right in assessing that there's two or three that have prolific, prolific weapons and more than some. But I think there's enough balance with this others teams, and Notre Dame would be one of those included, that have enough to beat you on any given day.

Q. You guys have some premier talent. You've also played some of the best players in the country week in and week out, a bunch of Heisman finalists -- DeVonta Smith, Max Jones and Trevor Lawrence. I'm curious, after playing all these guys in big-time games, if you had a Heisman vote, where would it go?

COACH KELLY: Boy, I'll tell you, Lawrence, Jones, Harris, Smith, those four guys, they influence the game in a manner that you could make the case for any one of those. I think those -- are those the finalists? Those are the four finalists?

They're all capable of handling that trophy without feeling as though they shouldn't have it in their hands. They're that good, all of them.

Harris is multidimensional, physical at the point of attack, soft hands, runs great routes, makes you work to get them down on the ground as well as any back that we've seen. So I would put him right in that category as well.

Q. With DeVonta Smith, the wide receiver for Alabama, if you had to vote for the Heisman, would he be your vote for the Heisman Trophy?

COACH KELLY: Were you not paying attention to the last answer?

Q. Yes, I was listening, sir. He's so good, dynamic.

COACH KELLY: Okay, then I'll give it to him.

Q. You keep on reiterating the point about Alabama just made more plays in the game. For you, where do you guys have to go to maybe get players that can make those plays in these big games to get over the hump? Is there something recruiting-wise, player development? I'm just curious, what is the next step? I know Pete asked that earlier, but what's the next step to get those playmakers in the program, I guess?

COACH KELLY: You guys are killing me. Big games, big games. You mean when we play Alabama and Clemson, right? And those are the big games. Those are elite, talented teams that have elite players. I just mentioned four players that are going to be vying for the Heisman.

When they're on the perimeter, nobody has shut them down. Tell me who has tackled those guys. Everybody has the same problem that I do. It's tackling those guys and getting them down. And it's the same issue.

I don't have a unique problem at Notre Dame. I think you need to look at the scores that everybody played against Alabama and Clemson. Everybody's got the same issue.

So we're going to keep recruiting. We're going to keep getting back here and everybody can keep saying, you know, Notre Dame is not good enough. You know what? You're going to have a problem because we're going to keep winning games and keep getting back here and we're going to break through. And then I am going to be terrible to be at a press conference with. Terrible.

Q. Following up on that with the firepower aspect you mentioned, does that mean -- and the fact you're saying these guys have the elite talent -- can Notre Dame get to that elite talent pool, or is that just the obstacle that you face being with academic standards at Notre Dame, that you're just going to be in that uphill battle to get to the level of Alabama and Clemson and where they're currently at?

COACH KELLY: No, we think we can get there. Look, we were physical. We ran the football. There wasn't a physicality issue out there. Last time we played Alabama and Clemson, I felt like there was a physicality issue. We've got that -- we know where that story needs to end.

We have to continue to find more playmakers. And we'll keep working at it. We're committed to doing it and we're not going away.

So great year. It's not where we wanted it. We wanted to win a National Championship. But Notre Dame Nation, you guys can get some sleep, recharge your battery. And we're going to get ourselves back in this position again. So you don't need to jump off a bridge, a building. We're going to keep working. We're going to rededicate ourselves in the offseason, back in the weight room. And we hope to get right back here in Dallas next year.

Offense: Ian Book, Kyren Williams, Robert Hainsey and Michael Mayer

Q. Ian, you leave Notre Dame as the all-time winner. What does this program and university mean to you?

IAN BOOK: It means everything to me. Making that decision to come to Notre Dame, it's just been unbelievable. It's been everything to me. It didn't finish the way I wanted to it to.

But I love these guys so much, this whole entire team, the entire program. I didn't know what I was getting myself into going to Notre Dame and it's just exceeded every expectation I've had.

And I'm blessed. It's awesome. What an unbelievable journey. Definitely going to stay positive. And just some special guys. Met lifelong friends and unbelievable coaches. It's just been everything I've wanted it to be. Super fortunate and super grateful. We'll keep our heads high.

Q. Kyren, as one of the guys coming back next year, where do you feel best about this program long hall? Obviously your quarterback, offensive line are a little different next year, but where do you get the most confidence you guys can come back to a stake like this?

KYREN WILLIAMS: I think it's from our past leaders. Rob and Ian, they set a great example, and every other senior set a great example to where we need to be in the future and as players at Notre Dame. So we know what we have to do. We know the work starts tomorrow. So we're ready for what's ahead of us and ready to take it on with new leadership.

Q. Ian, what's changed about the program from your perspective from when you came in, initially, to your five years on campus, all the winning, everything that's gone on? From your perspective what's changed?

IAN BOOK: We talk about traits and a process that we follow. And it really just means living your life the right way on and off the field. And you follow that and you call it a process and there's so many things that go into it. But that's what we call it.

And it's about being the best student-athlete you can be. And it's about graduating and winning a National Championship. We talk about it every single day. When you focus on that, good things happen.

And I remember when I got there, just started with the seniors that took me under their wing and then I try to do the same now that when I'm here. So that just builds on, and I know these guys, when they're seniors, they'll do the same thing.

Q. Ian, those first two drives did it feel like the offense needed to settle down a bit? And how were you guys able to maybe recover from that third drive to get on the board?

IAN BOOK: We just kept saying focus on the next play or one play at a time. No point in looking to the future or no point in looking back at the past. We knew we were going to have some good plays. And we were playing a really good team. We knew they were going to make some plays and we'd have some bad ones. That's part of the game. It's about forgetting about it and moving on.

Q. Ian, we heard you guys and the coaches talk about being able to control the ball, and just by looking at time of possession, you guys were able to do that. What do you think despite that what went into Alabama being able to still win by multiple touchdowns?

IAN BOOK: That's part of our plan. And they just made more plays than we did tonight. And we talked about that that all week. We were going to try to win the time of possession and then when it's time to make a big play, make a big play. And they made more big plays. That's why they came out victorious tonight.

Q. Michael and Robert, with COVID, you guys really had to come together as a team. What did you learn about leadership and how will this propel the team forward, not only with the leadership aspect but with the physical conditioning playing so late in the season into December and now January?

MICHAEL MAYER: What I learned was that this team has very, very good leaders. Coming in as a freshman there's a lot of things you've got to learn about college football. And seniors in the fifth years here have done a very good job with me and they've taught me a lot. I learned this team has very good leadership. And that's going to keep continuing next year and for as long as I'm here.

ROBERT HAINSEY: I mean, all the seniors, like Ian and Tommy and Liam, Bags, all the guys I've left with, it's been a great couple of years. But the guys to my right and left, Kyren and Mike, sophomore, freshman coming in, those are the guys -- you guys made this season an absolute blast to play.

Kyren, your tenacity and the way you play, it was some of the most fun I've had playing football. And, Mike, seeing you step in as a young guy, I did the same thing. It was a blast, and seeing you excel and do that stuff is what made this season so much fun. So, thank you guys for being there and doing that.

Q. Robert, I hate to pile on right after you showed that bit of emotion, but as Ian's final pass fell incomplete, to my eye, you were the first guy to embrace him. What was said between the two of you at that point?

ROBERT HAINSEY: I told him I love him to death, love him with all my heart. He's been a great teammate and a great quarterback. And I couldn't put it into words how much fun it's been having him as a friend. And he's a true friend and we're going to be friends forever.

And it's been a great four years. I can't wait to see what he does next. The kid's a winner, and all he's going to do is go on and be the best he can be, the best Ian Book he can be. And that's all that he needs to be.

Q. Robert and maybe Kyren or Ian if they want to jump in on it. Obviously there's a lot of offensive linemen leaving. Where do you think the next group can succeed in terms of the offensive line and what it will that take for them? And can that still be the identity of this offense starting up front in the trenches with a younger group next year?

ROBERT HAINSEY: Yeah, they have to be. I just told them in the locker room, as one group leaves, another group comes in. We've seen it and we've been through it. We were a younger group in 2018, and we won 12 games and we're back here.

So there's no doubt in my mind that these guys can step up and play the type of football that they learned how to play from Coach Quinn and Coach Rees and from each other. I think that there's no doubt that they'll be able to step up and attack.

And this team's going to go as the offensive line goes. It always has, always will, as with any team. But they need to be the core of the offense like we were, and I think they'll do a great job of that as they step up. And this offseason is going to be huge. And they have a great running back, a great group of tight ends and a great quarterback, great couple of young quarterbacks are going to come in and compete and have fun. So this offense is only going up with the coaching we have and the players we have. I'm excited to watch it.

Q. Kyren and Michael, Coach Kelly talked about just Alabama making more plays and kind of having that firepower. Are there things that you guys can work on in the offseason to where you guys are in the position where you have that firepower on the offense, that you are making those plays instead of watching another team do that against you, I guess?

KYREN WILLIAMS: I just feel like with the offseason work that we're about to put in, we're going to get to that point where we can have that fire point offense or whatever that you seem to think we don't have now. But I feel like this offense has the exact same firepower as the team we just played. Like Ian said, they just made more plays than we did. So I feel like with this work we can only get better and improve.

MICHAEL MAYER: I agree with Kyren. We're just going to come in, keep working. We had a great offense, great firepower this year. It's not going to stop here. We're going to keep it going into next year.

Q. Knowing that it was a great season, can you describe the disappointment of coming up short in this final one?

ROBERT HAINSEY: No.

KYREN WILLIAMS: No. I really can't.

IAN BOOK: It's tough. It's pretty hard to explain. It fell short. Our goal was to win a National Championship and we didn't do that. So some of -- a lot of us -- Rob and I, we're done. It's up to these guys now. But I trust them and I plan on them being back here, and I'll be watching.

Q. Ian, what can you tell us about the younger quarterbacks and what you see happening with that position moving forward? Because obviously not a lot of experience from those guys. You took pretty much every snap this year. But you've seen those guys. What do you think the future at QB can be?

IAN BOOK: I think it's a bright future. I love all those guys. I thought we had an unbelievable room with a bunch of different guys in it. And I just enjoyed this year with all those guys. And I think the competition in the spring is perfect. I think everybody in that QB room wants that. And that's what you need: You want competition and you want guys who want competition.

And it's going to be an unbelievable battle. But all those guys can do it. Every guy in that QB room can do it. I know they have the potential. I'm just excited to watch, and I believe in all of them.

Defense: Shaun Crawford, Kyle Hamilton, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Drew White

SHAUN CRAWFORD: We went into the game wanting to play physical. We tried to eliminate all of the explosive plays. I think as a unit in the second half -- or as a unit in the first half, we were playing physical. We let a run slip. We let an explosive run slip, but I think overall in the game we held the line of scrimmage. We tackled the running back, forced him to get the ball on the perimeter, throwing the ball.

So in the second half, I think we stepped it up as a group, as a unit, to try to eliminate the run game completely and just try to make them one-dimensional as an offense.

Q. This question is for all of you. Brian Kelly talked about in his press conference how maybe early in the game, especially in like the first three drives, maybe there was some tentativeness and not really playing aggressively enough coming up to make tackles. Can one of you guys kind of address that? And if you guys kind of saw the same thing and maybe how you settled in as the game went on.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH: I don't really think it was us being shy or any tension of us holding back. I think it just wasn't the execution deal. I don't think we executed well in those first few drives, and we just had to settle down.

Coach Lea always preaches to us to start fast. When you don't do that, you see what happens. So I don't think it was us being timid or shy or anything, but just the deal where we didn't execute to the fullest of our ability.

Q. I guess kind of looking at the final score the first time in the last two years Alabama has been held to less than 35 points. I guess in some ways there's definitely some things you're happy with your performance, and in a way, you guys may have done some of what you could to help win the game.

SHAUN CRAWFORD: As a unit, our job is to go out there and limit the offense to zero points if we can. We don't try to take moral victories by holding them to 31 points. If our offense can't get it going, then our job is to go out there and limit them to no points, if we can, limit them to field goals in the red zone.

So, yeah, we stepped it up as a defense in the second half, and we fought to the end as a defense, but this unit, we don't believe in moral victories. So we pride ourselves on trying to shut out teams. So if our offense can't get it going, then 3-0 should be the game-winning score for us.

Q. For any of the student-athletes, how difficult is it to fall just a tad bit short in this game after a terrific season?

DREW WHITE: I think the loss is hurtful to all the guys on the team. We battled through a lot of stuff, but a lot of adversity through 2020. In August, going back, we didn't even know if we were going to have a season. So having a successful season, going undefeated in the regular season is special.

I attribute it to the senior class and the fifth years and even the sixth year of creating an identity for the team, creating a brotherhood that propelled us in the season. So coming up short hurts. We came in looking to go to the National Championship, but looking back at it through 2020, I'm extremely proud of what we accomplished and how this team is heading into 2021.

Q. I'll do this with Kyle and Drew. Just with, obviously, Clark Lea taking the Vanderbilt job, what would you guys say are the top qualities you would like in a new defensive coordinator? What are kind of the priorities and qualities you would like in a new D.C.?

DREW WHITE: Well, I know into the hiring process, we got full trust in Coach Kelly to sit down and interview a bunch of candidates, and I'm sure me and Kyle will be in the room for some of those meetings as well. I'm just excited to see who the next D.C. is because he's got a unit here that is super close with each other, that plays for the ball and hunts.

I really think Coach Kelly has done a great job in his hires through my four years here, so I have full trust in him to pick the right candidate.

KYLE HAMILTON: Yeah, kind of going off that, I think we all trust Coach Kelly and his judgment and whatever decision he's going to make, along with the rest of the defensive staff. But I mean, filling Coach Lea's shoes are big shoes to fill. He's going to do great at Vanderbilt. I believe that with my whole heart. He's a great guy, great coach, and I think that Coach Kelly knows that we respond well to that, and I think he'll try to find a guy that's as cerebral, as dedicated, and as focused on making us better football players as well as better men.

Q. Shaun, this one is for you. I know you already said you don't foresee yourself coming back next year. What things are you most proud of for the season and kind of switching positions and what you'll remember most fondly about your six years at Notre Dame?

SHAUN CRAWFORD: Just first off, I want to just thank Coach Kelly for continuing to stick with me throughout all the adversity, throughout all the years. He's trusted me with playing different positions and learning new positions. I'm grateful for just being named the captain this year, being a part of this 2020 team.

Each year I've been on the team, the teams have been close, but there was never one like this. So I'm going to definitely miss it the most. I was a leader on this team, and just the young guys stepped up when their name was called. So I was just proud to see that. I was grateful to play with some All-Americans throughout my time here and see some All-Americans, as I was like sidelined.

But it's just been a tremendous ride here, and I'm just so grateful for Coach Kelly and the guys on the team and the rest of the staff members just continuing to believe in me through the hard times and just cheering for me through the good times. So I appreciate all of them, appreciate all the memories, and I'm definitely going to miss this place.

Q. Sorry for the tough loss down there tonight. What does Alabama, their wide receiver Smith, what does he look like up close and personal? He looks like one of those that's going to be playing Sunday afternoons or any time during the NFL.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH: What does he look like up close?

Q. Yeah, in person. You see him in person because we've only seen him on video and film and all that stuff. What does he look like up close?

SHAUN CRAWFORD: I think he's 6'1", 175.

Q. And he's probably going to be playing on Sundays, right?

SHAUN CRAWFORD: I think so.

Q. Jeremiah, I want to ask you about the conflict that Alabama put you in as a defense. Clark Lea talks about making the opponent play left-handed. Is that -- with Devonta Smith and Najee Harris and Metchie, does Alabama sort of let you do that, to take away a strength when they have others?

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH: I'm not sure the specifics on what their game plan was. There's a lot of runs to the boundary, a lot of runs to the field as well. There was a lot of throws to the boundary, a lot of throws to the field. I'm not sure on the details of what the game plan was. Regardless of where the ball went, I feel like our guys did the best that they could do.

There's some errors where we needed to execute, but overall, you know what I mean, this is a brotherhood. All of our guys are out there trying to play to the best of their abilities and just making sure we execute, but tonight we came up short.

Q. Jeremiah, you're set to leave Notre Dame and go to the big leagues. What does this university mean to you?

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH: Well, I haven't yet announced anything, but what this university means to me is just the people who are in this university. I think that's what makes up such a prominent place. I've been here for four years, and I love the brotherhood that came through here, love the coaches that have coached me and just the process in which we've always worked to fulfill not only -- as Kyle said, not only the football player, but also the man himself.

So I'm thankful for the coaches, thankful for my teammates, and also thankful for all my professors and things like that.

Q. For any of the student-athletes, was the Alabama big play capability more about them making plays or your defense not being able to make plays?

KYLE HAMILTON: I definitely think it was more about us, just playing within our structure and doing what we were supposed to do. I think every time they got a big play, whether it was missing tackles or not getting off blocks or not being in the right spot at the right time, it's all the stuff that we can control, and our coach has always preached that, that the offenses never really do anything special when they get big plays against us. It's more us just having mental errors. That's something we can improve on as a defense just going forward in the future.

I think big plays have hurt us a lot this year and obviously hurt us tonight. I think that's something to grow on and something to be better at, but I think we'll be there eventually.

Q. Drew, I wanted to ask you sort of just about a kind of similar question to Jeremiah, the conflict that Alabama puts you in. How difficult is that to read it out? Is it an overly complicated scheme? It doesn't sound like it is. Or does it have to do more with the players they have at their disposal?

DREW WHITE: Yeah, they're an extremely talented offense. I think the whole country knows that. Our game plan going into it was to make them make the big plays and line it up and snap it as many times as they can. In the first quarter, it was really communications and just not executing the defensive structure well. So that was attributed to those scores.

Then battling back the rest of the game, I thought we did a pretty good job. They have an electric offense. Of course they're going to make big plays. The real emphasis was to down the ball and live another day and make them drive the field.

Q. This question is addressed to all the student-athletes. Can you talk about the physicality and what's been done over the last couple of years to put you in a position to compete, especially going into the latter stages of the year and the season from a physical standpoint.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH: Yeah, I mean, just starting from when we first got here, when I first got here. Coach Balis has done a tremendously awesome job with understanding how the body works, understanding how to get one stronger, but even above that, you have a mental aspect of it that is really prominent. Guys wanting to be able to be physical. Guys wanting to be able to answer back.

Notre Dame has always been known for its physicality, and we just wanted to get back to that. Coach Balis has done a great job. It's about the brotherhood and how the brotherhood elevated in their mindset. So I think that was a key thing in how physical we've been over the past few years.

