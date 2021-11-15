Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Arkansas Wide Receiver Treylon Burks

When it came to the 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks, there was no doubt who was going to be Sam Pittman's best player this season, wide receiver Treylon Burks.

There's also no doubt about what the head coach thinks about his star player. When he was asked about Burks being left off the list of semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in college football) on Monday, he said: "He would win it if I was voting.

"I would say if you ask our opponents he's the real deal and worthy of being on that list."

Burks leads Arkansas with 51 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns this season, which has him seventh in the SEC in catches and fifth in yards.

But here's the necessary perspective: He's caught 33.3 percent of the Razorbacks’ total completed passes (153). In comparison, John Metchie III leads Alabama in receptions with 67, but it's only 27.2 percent of the Crimson Tide's completions.

Burks tops the SEC with 17 plays of 20-plus yards, and he also had 115 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Overall, he has 131 career receptions for 2,091 yards. He currently ranks eighth on the school’s all-time receiving yards list and has a reception in all 30 games played of his career.

The Helena-West Helena, Ark., native, is a local product who went to Fayetteville High School and then attended Central Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas in 2017. His father, Isaiah, played basketball for the Razorbacks from 1990-92 and was a second-round pick by the Miami Heat in the 1992 NBA Draft.

Alabama fans probably remember Burks from last year's game because he attempted to throw a pass only to have it picked off in the end zone by Brian Branch. In terms of receiving, he had just two catches for 16 yards in the 52-3 Crimson Tide victory to close the regular season.

Treylon Burks

Jersey: No. 16

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-2

Weight: 232

DOB: 3/23/00

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Warren, Arkansas

High School: Warren

Pros

Burks aligns as the starting outside receiver for the Razorbacks. Possesses a very large frame, ideal for a X-receiver. Extremely fluid athlete, long strider who showcases his acceleration and burst in a flash. Release is smooth with very few hiccups. Impressive hands — high points the ball well and has the ability to contort his body to haul in wayward passes. Insane how well of a separator he is - not the most polished route runner but he can break from his pathway and make catches vertically and over the middle. Very astute blocker — size helps a lot in this department.

Cons

Burks is, as previously mentioned, not the most nuanced when it comes to route runner — expected for a man his size, but his flexibility should allow him to get better in this department. While vertically his athleticism is apparent, disappointing agility and lateral quickness. Does not possess the shiftiness to evade defenders on screens. Despite his fantastic production in 2020, could be a little more consistent; gives up a play here and there when he knows he won’t be involved.

Summary

Treylon Burks is not only the best prospect on the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he very may be the best wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He has everything you look for in a dominant WR1 in the NFL — size, speed, catching ability, and work ethic. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the Razorbacks offense this year with Feleipe Franks in the NFL. Despite his (very minor) flaws, he’s one of those few skill position guys whose flashes show he can be a dominant player in the future.

Grades

8.4 (current value)/9.2 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Burks will get strong consideration for All-SEC, and he'll be a huge hit at NFL combine. He benches 380 pounds, squats 500 and does a power clean of 320. But what the scouts will love most about him are his hands. They're massive, measuring 10.25 inches. In comparison, Amari Cooper has 10-inch hands and Julio Jones 9.75. At SEC Media Days, Pittman said: “What he needed to do to become a standout, an unbelievable player, is get in better shape and we talked to him about that. Just going out there and hunting them Hogs wasn't really getting him in the greatest shape in the world, so he had to do more than just that. He has done that. He's lost some weight. He looks good. He's more confident, things of that nature. He's got 5XL hands. He's just a tremendous person, a south Arkansas, Warren, Arkansas kid." Simply put, Burks might be the best wide receiver Alabama sees this season.

•

BamaCentral will profile numerous Arkansas players as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.