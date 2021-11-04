Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Guard Ed Ingram

LSU guard Ed Ingram has been here before, and seen his teammates react in a positive way.

He's hoping they'll do so again when the Tigers visit Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday and take on No. 2 Alabama.

"We're not the same team that we were in 2019, we know that," Ingram told LSU reporters earlier this week. "We pretty much go into the week with the idea that we're going to beat them, we're going to ruin their season like we did with Florida last year.

"We know we can do it. Alabama's not thew same team they were last year, or two years ago. They can be defeated. That's my mindset."

There are two ways to look at LSU's offensive line this season, the first being that it's underproduced.

Although the unit was expected to be a real team strength, line coach James Cregg was fired in June for violating NCAA rules (he's suing for breach of contract), and former offensive line coach Brad Davis took over.

The two coaches have different blocking preferences, which has taken a while for the players to adjust.

Also departing over the summer was left tackle Dare Rosenthal, who transferred to Kentucky after being suspended for violating team rules.

Meanwhile, like with so many position groups, injuries took their toll, including to left tackle Cameron Wire and right guard Casen Hines.

Coach Ed Orgeron said he really started to see a difference in the offensive line's play as a whole during the practices leading up to the Kentucky game on Oct. 9. But since then sophomore offensive guard Anthony Bradford, who started at left tackle against Auburn, suffered a season-ending injury.

It was due to injuries that led Ingram to say earlier this season: "I think a lot of us were tired and out of shape ... a lot of us have been out a little bit because of injuries and so coming back into the game and stuff, not being able to play a full game, it's kind of hard because you haven't been getting those reps."

The problem was that comment was after the season opener against UCLA.

Jersey: No. 70

Position: Guard

Height: 6032

Weight: 315

DOB: 2/11/99

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: DeSoto, Texas

High School: DeSoto

Pros

Aggressive run blocker in short-yardage situations, Ingram is able to create a push off the ball. Staying low and getting under pads with consistent inside hand positioning allows him to uproot and finish defenders like a wrestler. He understands angles in the run game, working to gain leverage and sealing off lanes. Ingram has a strong anchor and absorbs blitzing linebackers. Knee bend allows him to win the leverage battle. He is an above-average athlete with good quicks to work to the second level and pull. A strong initial blow helps him finish linebackers at the second level and deal out body blows.

Cons

Ingram struggles to keep up laterally with quicker opponents, getting sidestepped and whiffing off the ball when they dodge his strike. His aggressiveness causes him to fall off of blocks occasionally. Ingram is unable to recover and shut down rushers at his shoulder. His hands are not sticky. He can look lost in space. As a communicator he is lackluster, often allowing pressures on stunts. Ingram fails to consistently find work in pass protection.

Summary:

Stocky guard with long arms. Ingram is an above-average athlete who blocks aggressively in the run game, opening up and sealing off lanes. He understands how to work angles and wins the leverage battle consistently. Quicker defenders give him troubles as he is unable to mirror and he can whiff. Ingram projects as a very good backup guard who can be a starter. He fits any scheme and is not better suited for one or the other. Teams will have to live with his struggles in pass protection against better athletes while he creates movement in the run game.

Grades

7.5 (current value/8.1 potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Ingram's preferred style of being an aggressive run-blocker seems to fit in well with Davis, and is becoming more reflective of the line as a whole. The Tigers have at times been using six-man line formations and trying to be more physical, which only makes sense with the personnel involved. LSU's best chance of trying to keep pace with the Crimson Tide may be a steady diet of handoffs to running backs like Tyrion Davis-Price, and keeping the ball away from the Alabama offense. However, it didn't work against Ole Miss and the three-man defensive front that's begging to be manhandled. The Rebels finished with a 265-77 advantage in rushing yards and won 31-17

