Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

To say that LSU has been decimated by injuries, especially on defense, would be a gross understatement. Three of the starting defensive linemen are expected to miss the Alabama game, along with three starting defensive backs, the nickel and the key fill in at cornerback.

The Tigers will have to play numerous players with little or no experience, or would otherwise not get much playing time in the game.

One of them is Mike Jones Jr.

A year ago he was suiting up for Clemson as an outside linebacker. He started seven games last season, tallying 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble. For his career he had 47 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and half sack and two interceptions.

So why hasn't he been playing much at LSU?

In addition to switching schools, he changed positions, moving into the interior of LSU's 4-3 scheme.

“I left Clemson to try to find a new role in a system,” Jones Jr. said back in August, per LSU Country. “I wanted to play more in the box and it’s been great here in Louisiana. I met Coach [Blake] Baker, Coach O and Coach [Daronte] Jones on zooms with everything shut down. One of my biggest reasons for coming here was to challenge myself in the SEC West. In the SEC, you can’t take anything for granted, so it’s been a challenge but I’m glad to be here and I’m appreciative of the opportunity.”

So far he's played in every game, but has yet to make a start. Jones has been credited with 11 tackles.

“It’s been a challenge,” Jones said. “Since high school, my game has been more outside and it’s a different game. It’s a lot more physical and faster, but I have great teammates and great coaches and they've helped me develop as fast as I can. There’s a lot of competition in that linebacker room, so I’m trying not to get left behind. I’ve gotten better and we’ve gotten better as a whole.”

Jones is one of five transfers on the two-deep depth chart, the others being safety Major Burns (Georgia), defensive back Pig Cage (Nicholls), center Liam Shanahan (Harvard) and cornerback Darren Evans (Nicholls). Burns is out this week, and both Cage and Evans will probably be pressed into regular roles due to the secondary being shorthanded.

Mike Jones Jr.

Jersey: No. 6

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0

Weight: 220

DOB: 12/19/98

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: IMG Academy

Pros

Displayed his versatility at Clemson, lining up as an overhang defender, Weakside linebacker and even as a deep safety. Jones is a very good athlete, showing his speed to get sideline to sideline when he trusts his eyes and carrying opponents vertically. He is very quick laterally, avoiding blockers. Timing his blitz excellently, he often takes the first step right before the snap. Jones possesses the length and effort required to extend and get off blocks in space.

Cons

Jones fails to play downhill as a run defender, waiting patiently and cleaning up instead of getting involved. He is a bad tackler, stopping his feet, coming in too high and letting runners make him miss. Lacking physicality, blocking backs stop him on the blitz. Jones does not possess spatial awareness to be an impact player in zone, failing to locate receivers or losing them on extended plays. Twitched up wideouts separate against his man coverage quickly and decisively.

Summary

Gifted athlete with the speed required to succeed at the second level in today’s game. Jones displayed his versatility, lining up in multiple spots at Clemson. He does not make an impact as a run defender and lacks the physicality to play downhill. Jones projects as a developmental linebacker who does not offer much beyond his athleticism and will have a difficult time sticking on a practice squad without improvements as a run defender and better processing. Athleticism makes him an intriguing CFL prospect.

Grades

5.2 (current value)/5.7 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

If Jones played any other position he'd probably already have been pressed into service as a starter, but he's the understudy to Damone Clark at middle linebacker. He's only a sophomore in terms of eligibility as he redshirted as a true freshman in 2018 and then was granted another year due to the NCAA’s ruling on Covid in 2020. He played at numerous different positions at Clemson, which only increases of his getting significant playing time against the Crimson Tide. It did against Ole Miss, and he responded by making six tackles in his first SEC game.

• BamaCentral will profile numerous LSU players as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.

