    • November 2, 2021
    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Safety Todd Harris Jr.
    BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    SI.com

    Here's a snapshot of just how bad things are with the LSU secondary. 

    Cornerback Dererk Stingley Jr. out.

    Cornerback Eli Ricks out. 

    Safety Major Burns out. 

    Former nickel Cordale Flott, who went to cornerback after both starters went down with injuries, limited. He won't practice until at least Wednesday.  

    Nickel Sage Ryan out. 

    That leaves Jay Ward as the lone starting defensive back who is healthy and starting in his usual spot, free safety. 

    The primary decision that the LSU coaches have to make is whether to line up graduate student Cameron Lewis at strong safety or nickel, and then insert a new starter at the other position.  

    Which brings us to graduate student Todd Harris Jr., who has played just two games this season and made four tackles. 

    Overall, he's played in 39 career games and tallied 70 career tackles to go with three interceptions, one tackle for loss and six passes defended.

    The book on him is very simple, he's much better in the box or in low zone coverage. If he's on the back end and the quarterback has time, he could be in for a long night. 

    Incidentally, LSU's defense is also missing three starters up front: Ali Gaye, Andre Anthony and Joseph Evans. 

    Todd Harris Jr.

    Jersey: No. 4
    Position: Safety
    Height: 6-1
    Weight: 195
    DOB: 11/3/98
    Draft eligible: 2022
    Hometown: Maringouin, Louisiana 
    High School: Plaquemine

    Pros

    Longer safety who is mainly deployed in deep halves. Harris locates and establishes contact with receivers threatening his zone vertically. As a tackler, he tries to strip the ball when he is not first to the scene. He displays good physicality and extension to take on blocks.

    Cons

    Harris is a below-average athlete in deep zones. A lack of twitch prevents him from quickly changing directions. He is not rangy enough to play single high, not getting to the sideline from the middle of the field. Hesitation and below-average click and close prevent him from driving on or even undercutting routes, often being too late to make a play on the ball. Harris does not close windows ahead of him aggressively. He throws his shoulder around as a tackler causing frequent misses. As a last line of defense, he is not reliable, struggling to get an angle on ball carriers and missing. Harris gets run over in the hole because he stops his momentum. He does not shed blocks.

    Summary

    Operating in LSU’s two high scheme, Harris has good size. He is a below-average athlete preventing him from playing single high or man to man. A lack of aggressiveness causes him to miss out on possible ball production. Harris projects as a camp body due to his size. He is unlikely to stick on an NFL practice squad due to his limitations.

    Grades

    5.0 (current value/5.3 (potential value)

    BamaCentral Analysis 

    In 2018, Harris had a career-high 12 tackles against Alabama. It's still the high point of his career. An extremely popular player on the LSU roster, he suffered a knee injury in 2019 and never able to reclaim his promising potential. LSU calls the graduate student a starter because he was in the lineup for five games last season. He's almost like a small linebacker with his physical tackling than a safety. Does LSU plug Harris into the lineup/rotation or go with a younger, inexperienced player like sophomore Jordan Toles?

    BamaCentral will profile numerous LSU players as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on  Saturday. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.

    RB Tyrion Davis-Price

    LB Damone Clark

    G Chasen Hines

    CB Cordale Flott

    T Austin Deculus

