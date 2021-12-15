Alabama Gives Up Highest Point Total of the Season at Memphis

Alabama struggled on the defensive end of the floor for multiple reasons in its second loss of the year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Alabama was unable to sweep its tough stretch of early December games, as the Crimson Tide fell to Memphis 92-78 in FedExForum.

The Tigers' 92 points was the highest Alabama has given up all season, and by a double-digit margin. Coming into Tuesday night, the highest point total Alabama had given up was 82 (Gonzaga and Houston).

From the feel of the game, it seemed as if the point differential sourced from offensive rebounds and second-chance point for Memphis. However, Alabama actually led the Tigers in both of those categories with a 14-to-13 offensive rebound discrepancy and a 17-to-11 split in second-chance points.

Moreover, if you glance at the box score, it will show you that the Memphis advantage came from the free throw line. The Tigers made 20-of-25 free throws in the game, with 18 of those makes coming in the second half. Alabama, on the other hand, shot a meek 12 times from the line, making eight.

But, according to Alabama head coach Nate Oats, the blame does not fall on the officiating crew, although the Alabama fan base may wish it did.

"I didn't think it was an officiating issue, I thought it was a playing hard issue," Oats said postgame. "Our guys were behind plays because they weren't locked in, weren't ready to play.

"Good teams normally make more free throws than their opponents shoot, and they made 20, we shot 12."

Another advantage for Memphis came from Alabama turnovers. More specifically, the points that Memphis was able to turn them into.

Memphis turned 20 turnovers from Alabama into 29 points on the offensive end, with many of them being electric plays that ignited the home crowd at FedExForum.

"We had major problems turning it over," Oats said. "Our transition defense, they had way too many transition points."

Alabama was only able to turn the Tigers' 17 turnovers into 18 points, and that ended up being a deciding factor for the game.

"Transition defense, defensive rebounding, and turnovers, we didn't do a very good job with any of the three major points of emphasis," Oats said.

The Crimson Tide will look to bounce back on Saturday against Jacksonville State, and according to Oats, the momentum needs to come from within the locker room.

"Coaches can say only so much, you know, we're supposed to address stuff. It means a lot more when its coming from players inside the locker room," Oats said. "We've got to find some leadership on this team to step up and address the team."



Alabama will look to find its leadership and step up on the defensive end following a wake up call at Memphis.