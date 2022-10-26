Skip to main content

Alabama Guard Brittany Davis Selected Preseason First-Team All-SEC

The Crimson Tide picked to finish fourth by SEC coaches in annual preseason voting.

Alabama women’s basketball guard Brittany Davis was named by Southeastern Conference coaches to the All-SEC First Team, the league office announced Wednesday. 

The Crimson Tide was picked to finish fourth in the conference, its best showing in the preseason voting in years. 

South Carolina was predicted to win the league title. The Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston was voted as SEC Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. LSU's Angel Reese also received votes.

Coaches cannot vote for their own team or players and ties are not broken.

The 2023 season officially tips on Monday. 

Davis was second-team All-SEC last season when led the league in three-point field goals made (93) and three-point field goals per-game (2.74). One of two Alabama players to start all 34 games, she was second in the league with 1,144 minutes played, and fourth in both points (603) and made field goals (206).

She led Alabama in scoring 15 times in addition to leading the team 13 times in rebounding, 12 times in steals and seven times in assists.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 20-14 record and a Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals appearance.

It won eight of its last 11 games and six of its last eight games, to conclude the 2021-22 season. That run included a pair of top-25 wins, defeating then-No. 12/8 Tennessee and then-No. 24/21 Georgia.

Davis was second-team All-SEC last season when led the league in three-point field goals made (93) and three-point field goals per-game (2.74). One of two Alabama players to start all 34 games, she was second in the league with 1,144 minutes played, and fourth in both points (603) and made field goals (206).

She led Alabama in scoring 15 times in addition to leading the team 13 times in rebounding, 12 times in steals and seven times in assists

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 20-14 record and a Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals appearance.

It won eight of its last 11 games and six of its last eight games, to conclude the 2021-22 season. That run included a pair of top-25 wins, defeating then-No. 12/8 Tennessee and then-No. 24/21 Georgia.

Alabama also broke the three-decade old, single-season, three-point field goals made school record, with 269.

Predicted Order of Finish

1. South Carolina 2. Tennessee 3. LSU 4. Alabama T5. Arkansas T5. Mississippi State 7. Florida 8. Ole Miss 9. Georgia 10. Kentucky 11. Texas A&M 12. Missouri 13. Auburn 14. Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

Brittany Davis, Alabama
Alexis Morris, LSU
Angel Reese, LSU
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Tamari Key, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC


Makayla Daniels, Arkansas
Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn
Diamond Battles, Georgia
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Victaria Saxton, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

See Also 

No Sugar Coat: Alabama Basketball Seeks to End Complacency Woes

Alabama Women's Basketball Using Off-The-Court Bonding to Breed On-The-Court Success

Nate Oats Talks Summer Basketball, NCAA Tournament Expansion

Want tickets to Alabama's season opener against Longwood? Check out SI Tickets.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

Brian Kelly's Plan Leading Up To Alabama

By Mason Smith
Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Did Eli Ricks Have his Breakthrough Game? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 11

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel.
All Things Bama

Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Players Not Backing Down From Scheduling Philosophy

By Blake Byler
Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., Arkansas game program, Oct. 26, 2019
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Offensive Line vs Defensive Line - Team
All Things Bama

Photos and Video From Alabama's First Bye Week Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) dives on a fumbled punt against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6.
All Things Bama

Why Alabama Turnovers the Key Statistic to Watch: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls the snap against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Quarterbacks Returning from Injuries

By Hunter De Siver