Alabama Guard Brittany Davis Selected Preseason First-Team All-SEC

Alabama women’s basketball guard Brittany Davis was named by Southeastern Conference coaches to the All-SEC First Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide was picked to finish fourth in the conference, its best showing in the preseason voting in years.

South Carolina was predicted to win the league title. The Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston was voted as SEC Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. LSU's Angel Reese also received votes.

Coaches cannot vote for their own team or players and ties are not broken.

The 2023 season officially tips on Monday.

Davis was second-team All-SEC last season when led the league in three-point field goals made (93) and three-point field goals per-game (2.74). One of two Alabama players to start all 34 games, she was second in the league with 1,144 minutes played, and fourth in both points (603) and made field goals (206).

She led Alabama in scoring 15 times in addition to leading the team 13 times in rebounding, 12 times in steals and seven times in assists .

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 20-14 record and a Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals appearance.

It won eight of its last 11 games and six of its last eight games, to conclude the 2021-22 season. That run included a pair of top-25 wins, defeating then-No. 12/8 Tennessee and then-No. 24/21 Georgia.

Alabama also broke the three-decade old, single-season, three-point field goals made school record, with 269.

Predicted Order of Finish

1. South Carolina 2. Tennessee 3. LSU 4. Alabama T5. Arkansas T5. Mississippi State 7. Florida 8. Ole Miss 9. Georgia 10. Kentucky 11. Texas A&M 12. Missouri 13. Auburn 14. Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC



Makayla Daniels, Arkansas

Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Victaria Saxton, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

