Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Could Be Selected In The Top Half Of The 2020 NBA Draft

Christopher Walsh

Sports Illustrated ranked top 80 NBA prospects for the 2020 NBA Draft, and even though Alabama has three players who are eligible to be selected only guard Kira Lewis was listed at No. 15. 

Here's what Jeremy Wood wrote: "Lewis began to trend upward among scouts during the back half of the season, with his individual growth accentuated as the other top guards began to struggle. The fact he just turned 19 — placing him in the same age bracket as all of the freshmen in this draft — is significant, and his blazing speed, improving feel as a playmaker and capable outside shot put a lot of pressure on defenses this season. 

"He’s extremely thin and is going to take time to fill out and develop, but compensates by being able to beat people to spots going downhill and being a competent finisher with both hands. While Lewis isn’t exactly a floor general in the sense of controlling pace and dictating play, he’s so fast and naturally effective in two-man situations that he may be able to succeed just off those strengths. How high he can rise without individual workouts is worth monitoring as the predraft process moves forward, but he makes sense in the 10-20 range as an upside play."

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr.
Alabama Athletics

Guard Colin Sexton is the only Alabama player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Richard Hendrix was a second-round selection in 2008 (No. 49 by Golden State). 

Gambling

It's the world of sports betting in a world without sports

The novel coronavirus shut down major sports worldwide and, in the process, crushed the sports-gambling industry. 

Casinos, online bookmakers and the bettors themselves have spent weeks trying to figure out what now — from pro table tennis to Belarusian football to simulated NFL games — and what’s next.

Greg Bishop takes a look at everything from the financial fallout to the unusual replacement sports to figuring out what’s next.

Did you notice?

• Here’s how the sports shutdown has impacted the peanut and hot dog industries. 

• Despite being 42, former Steeler James Harrison pushed a sled weighing nearly 2,000 pounds

 Rick Pitino released a statement saying he disagrees with the NCAA's latest notice of allegations.

For more SI Hot Clicks

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just A Minute: We Realistically Can't Have College Football Until Something Significantly Changes

BamaCentral's Christopher Walsh points out that optimism we'll have college football is fine, but reality dictates something else due to the coronavirus pandemic

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea On Why They're at Alabama: 'Our Passion Is Player Development'

Alabama football introduces its new sports performance directors to fans with an Instagram interview

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

SI Cover Tournament: Namath Eyes Super Bowl vs. Terry Davis Dazzles LSU

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

THELadyinRed

Alabama Basketball Announces Matchup Against Clemson Set for Dec. 12 in Atlanta

The Crimson Tide is one of four SEC teams participating in Holiday Hoopsgiving on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Tradition of Alabama Football Intrigues 2022 Four-Star DE Francois Nolton Jr.

Rising defensive end prospect from Sunshine State talks Alabama offer and more

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Party Line

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Throwback Thursday: Legendary Quarterback Bart Starr

Quarterback Bart Starr’s Alabama career did not foretell his NFL career

J. Bank

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2020-Robert Foster

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Three Good Reasons Why Alabama Is The SEC Favorite And Should Return To The College Football Playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Odds: SEC and National Championship

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: No Alabama Wardrobe Is Complete Without Houndstooth

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell