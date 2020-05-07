Alabama Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Could Be Selected In The Top Half Of The 2020 NBA Draft

Sports Illustrated ranked top 80 NBA prospects for the 2020 NBA Draft, and even though Alabama has three players who are eligible to be selected only guard Kira Lewis was listed at No. 15.

Here's what Jeremy Wood wrote: "Lewis began to trend upward among scouts during the back half of the season, with his individual growth accentuated as the other top guards began to struggle. The fact he just turned 19 — placing him in the same age bracket as all of the freshmen in this draft — is significant, and his blazing speed, improving feel as a playmaker and capable outside shot put a lot of pressure on defenses this season.

"He’s extremely thin and is going to take time to fill out and develop, but compensates by being able to beat people to spots going downhill and being a competent finisher with both hands. While Lewis isn’t exactly a floor general in the sense of controlling pace and dictating play, he’s so fast and naturally effective in two-man situations that he may be able to succeed just off those strengths. How high he can rise without individual workouts is worth monitoring as the predraft process moves forward, but he makes sense in the 10-20 range as an upside play."

Alabama Athletics

Guard Colin Sexton is the only Alabama player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Richard Hendrix was a second-round selection in 2008 (No. 49 by Golden State).

