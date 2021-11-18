Alabama Gymnastics Announces 2022 TV Schedule

The Crimson Tide's meet with the Florida Gators on Jan. 16 will be broadcast on ABC, the first time that the network has ever aired a regular-season collegiate gymnastics meet.

Here is the official release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Gymnastics 2022 TV Schedule Announced

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the league’s 2022 gymnastics television slate which includes nine of 10 Alabama’s regular-season meets that will be televised or streamed.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of nine of Alabama gymnastics’ 10 regular-season meet will be televised or streamed in 2022, including all five home meets. The Crimson Tide’s schedule was finalized when the Southeastern Conference and ESPN revealed the league’s television slate Thursday afternoon.

The highlight of the Tide’s 2022 television schedule comes in week two of the season, when Alabama will face Florida on ABC. The meet marks the first time that the network will air a collegiate meet during the regular season.

In addition to ABC, Alabama meets will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network along with being streamed on SEC Network+ during the 2022 regular season. Both sessions of the SEC Championships will also air on the SEC Network, while every round of the NCAA Championships are slated to be aired on the ABC/ESPN family of networks.

Head Coach Dana Duckworth Said

“We are very fortunate to have such strong broadcast partners, which has allowed us to take Alabama gymnastics from a national to a global presence. We are beyond grateful and honored to have earned the opportunity to take part in the first regular-season meet to air on ABC. This is a historic moment in the growth of our sport and we can’t wait to be a part of it. We have another amazing schedule and while there is nothing like being present in Coleman Coliseum for a meet, the next best thing is tuning in and seeing the Crimson Tide in action.”

