Makarri Doggette Is Named SEC Co-Specialist Gymnast of the Week

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama gymnastics might have struggled to start the 2020 season with an 0-2 record, but one freshman is catching the eye of the Southeastern Conference for her stellar performance against No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday night.  

Crimson Tide freshman gymnast Makarri Doggette has been named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week alongside, Missouri's Helen Hu. 

Doggette helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 197.400 score, which is a program best score for a home-opening meet, against the Sooners. The Pickerington, Oh. native posted three scores of 9.9 or better including a 9.950 on the uneven bars. Her performance on the uneven bars gave Alabama a team score of 49.425, which is the Crimson Tide's best team total since 2018. 

She scored a 9.925 and 9.900 on the floor exercise and balance beam, respectively. 

This story will be updated.

