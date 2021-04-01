Alabama Gymnastics' Path to Nationals Starts Friday in Tuscaloosa

One year ago, the Alabama gymnastics team had its season cut short before the postseason even began. Now, not only is the Crimson Tide back for its 39th straight NCAA Championships appearance, they are hosting one of the four NCAA regionals starting Thursday afternoon.

"We are honored to host regionals, we were very excited to be given the opportunity this year, especially since that’s not the way it was initially set up," Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said.

Originally, Missouri was supposed to be one of the four hosts, but it was announced during the regular season that the regional was being moved to Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers are one of the seven teams coming to Tuscaloosa for the competition alongside, Iowa, Iowa State, Eastern Michigan, Maryland, No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 10 Arkansas. In-state rival No. 15 Auburn was also selected as part of this region, but the program announced on Wednesday morning that they had to pull out of the competition due to positive COVID tests and subsequent contact tracing.

"There is going to be some excellent gymnastics in Coleman Coliseum, let me tell you," Duckworth said. "The teams that are coming here are all good, and there has been a lot of parity in our sport. So, we are going to have to do our job on day two to qualify to the regional finals, and we're going to have to really do our job in finals to be able to qualify for the NCAA championships."

The regional competition begins on Thursday, but the Crimson Tide does not compete until the first session on Friday afternoon. Alabama will go against Arkansas, Iowa and Iowa State. The two highest scores from that quad meet will compete on Saturday in the regional final against the two highest scores from the evening session on Friday.

With Auburn no longer competing, the evening session will consist of Oklahoma, Missouri, and the winner of Thursday's meet between Maryland and Eastern Michigan.

The two highest scores from Saturday's regional final will advance to the national finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

This is the 16th time Alabama has hosted an NCAA regional, but if the format seemed confusing and unfamiliar, there is a reason why. This is only the second year that the college gymnastic has used this postseason format.

Prior to 2019, there were six regional sites with six teams each and only one day of competition. The top two teams from each region would advance to nationals making 12 teams total.

Now there are four regions with nine teams each, spread across three days of competition. Still the top two teams from each region advance, but this means only eight teams make it to nationals compared to 12.

Because the pandemic cancelled the postseason in 2020, Alabama has only one year of experience in this format and did not make nationals in 2019, placing third in the regional behind UCLA and the host team Michigan.

Senior Lexi Graber won the all-around and vault regional title as a freshman when Alabama hosted in 2018. She knows how much of a bonus it will be to have the home crowd behind the team in Coleman Coliseum.

"It’s the next step to nationals, so to have that behind us is going to be amazing," Graber said.

If Alabama wants to make it to nationals, they will have to compete back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday which is where the depth of this team comes into play according to Duckworth.

"Having depth is crucial, especially that you are competing two consecutive days, God willing we do our job," Duckworth said. "The ability to swap people in and out that can step in and do a 9.85 plus routine, and whether they're in the seventh, eighth or ninth position is one of the keys to our success for many many years and it's kind of where we always focus."

Since neither the freshmen or sophomores have competed at NCAAs before because of COVID, junior Emily Gaskins said the experience gained at SECs is invaluable as the team heads deeper into the postseason.

"It's nothing like anything you've experienced, and you can only say that so much," Gaskins said. "You have to be there and feel it. You can't even put it into words. You can try, but you really can’t, so I think for our team in general it was great for them to be there on the floor and experience that because that's what regionals and nationals are going to be like too."

Winning the SEC Championship was a big accomplishment for this team, but it is not the end goal. For Duckworth, it is now all about focusing on what's ahead for this team, and that starts this Friday in Coleman Coliseum.

"So now you have that celebration, and you have to reset and refocus,"

Duckworth said. "All you can do is focus on what we need to do for Friday night.”

The road to nationals winds through Tuscaloosa.

"This team has had a heart of gratitude through this entire season and as a staff and as a program, to be able to host regionals is just an awesome opportunity to be in Coleman Coliseum in front of our home crowd and to have the road to nationals go through Tuscaloosa," Duckworth said.