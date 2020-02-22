Alabama Gymnastics Takes High-Scoring Loss at No. 2 Florida

The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team couldn't keep up with Florida, taking a high-scoring loss in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen O’ Connell Center, 198.050-197.450, on Friday night.

With the win, Florida clinched its second straight SEC regular-season title.

Lexi Graber had the meet's top score on vault with a 9.975, and Makarri Doggette did likewise with a 9.950 on bars, as Alabama scored 49.325 and 49.350, respectively.

However, Florida still held a slight lead thanks to a 49.450 on vault and 49.350 on bars.

The Gators, which coming in topped the nation on beam, essentially put the meet away they scored a stellar 49.675, tying their season high. The scored ranged from Leah Clapper's 9.975 to two 9.90s.

Paced by 9.925s by Graber and Shea Mahoney, Alabama posted 49.425 on floor exercise to stay within striking distance.

However, Florida didn't have any major mishaps on floor exercise to nullify Alabama's 49.425 final-routine score on beam.

Graber scored 39.6725 to place second in the all-around.

