Alabama Handles Business Against New Mexico State

Saturday was the second time Alabama faced an Aggie opponent. This time the Crimson Tide came away with a dominating win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Coming off the worst offensive performance of the season, things didn't get off to a promising start for Alabama against New Mexico State on Saturday.

After a punt on Alabama's first offensive possession, the Aggies took an early 3-0 lead. However, from that point on, it was all Crimson Tide.

No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC) overcame the sluggish early-morning start and scored on seven straight possessions to close out the half on the way to a 59-3 victory over New Mexico State (1-9.)

The seven straight drives were all short possessions, averaging 4.5 plays per drive including two touchdown drives of just two plays. The first was a two-play drive that ended with a Jameson Williams 50-yard touchdown.

After a blocked punt by Christian Leary that was recovered by Jaylen Moody, Brian Robinson Jr. punched it in rushing the ball on three straight plays from the four-yard line to give Alabama the 21-3 lead.

Defensively, it was Alabama's best performance of the season. This was the second time this year that Alabama did not allow a touchdown on defense. (The first was against Mississippi State.) The three points are also the least given up by the Crimson Tide defense this season.

Quarterback Bryce Young started the game with 13 straight completions and finished the game with 270 yards, five touchdowns and only two incompletions. Three of those touchdown passes went to Williams, including the 50-yard strike to open up the scoring for the Crimson Tide.

With their performances on Saturday, Young surpassed 3,000 passing yards on the season, and Williams reached the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the season.

Robinson came up one yard short of another 100-yard game and added a touchdown in the first half. The tight ends, Cameron Latu and Jahleel Billingsley, got back involved with the offense against the Aggies. Both players had first-half touchdown receptions.

Young came back out for Alabama's first possession of the second half, but after a sack and lost fumble, his day was done. It was then time for Paul Tyson and the rest of the second team offense to get some playing time.

Coming into the game, Tyson only had seven attempts on the season. He had eight passing attempts against the Aggies on Saturday. Third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe also got some playing time in the fourth quarter and showed off his running abilities. Even Braxton Barker got his first career

On his first carry of the game, running back Roydell Williams picked up 12 yards, but also an injury in the process. He went straight to the locker room and did not return. If he is out for the season, Alabama will be down to just two scholarship running backs: Robinson and Trey Sanders.

Sanders got his opportunities in the second half and scored his first touchdown since the season opener against Miami. He finished the game with xx yards on xx carries. It was also the first time that converted running backs Demouy Kennedy and Leary got some carries at the running back position.

The scoring was capped with Troy transfer Jack Martin's first field goal attempt and make in an Alabama uniform.

This story will be updated with quotes and video.