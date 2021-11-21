Alabama Holds Off Arkansas, Clinches SEC West Title

TUSCAOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban tried to tell anyone who would listen this week that Arkansas would not be an easy win like it had been the past few years.

Like so many times before, Saban was right.

Arkansas gave the No. 2 Crimson Tide all it could handle Saturday on senior day at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Alabama finally pulling away with a 42-35 win.

The win clinches Alabama’s ninth SEC West Division title in Saban’s 15-year tenure in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will take on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

The game wasn’t a given until just under six minutes to play when Bryce Young connected with Jameson Williams, who made a highlight-reel catch, for a 40-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 42-28.

Still, Arkansas didn’t quit, punching the ball in the end zone with a minute to play. The onside kick went out of bounds.

It was an all-star performance for Young, who threw for a school record 559 yards. His five touchdowns are the second-most in Alabama history (Tua Tagovailoa, six in 2019 vs. Ole Miss).

Saban also had some harsh words for Alabama players and fans this week for having an entitlement mentality. Winning six national titles since 2009 can have that effect.

Saban was right about that, too.

In the past when Alabama got a lead it was game over. Not Saturday. Arkansas didn’t back down, and Alabama had to work for everything it got. The Crimson Tide didn’t do itself any favors either.

Three times Alabama got the ball inside the Arkansas 15-yard line in the second half and came away with just three points. A holding penalty negated a Bryce Young touchdown on one of those drives and a Cameron Latu fumble gave the ball to Arkansas on the 1-yard line on a fourth-quarter drive with Alabama hanging on to a 34-28 lead.

There were plenty of highs to go with the lows. Perhaps the biggest celebration of the day belonged to freshman Christian Leary, the receiver-turned emergency running back.

Leary, moved to the backfield due to a rash of injuries at running back, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass on Alabama’s first drive of the second half for his first career score. Players from the Crimson Tide bench took off into the end zone to congratulate Leary.

Again, Arkansas didn’t flinch, and scored a minute later on a 66-yard reception by Treylon Burks to keep within striking distance of the Crimson Tide, 31-21.

The big play for Arkansas was a fake field goal with 11 minutes to play. Blake Kern hit Reid Bauer for a 32-yard score. Alabama defensive back Demarcco Hellams was picked by the referee on the play.

After a low-key first quarter with a 3-0 Alabama lead, both teams kicked it into gear. The teams combined for 35 points and 400 yards of offense in a back-and-forth scoring frenzy.

Alabama extended its lead to 10-0 with Bryce Young’s first touchdown pass, a 20-yarder to John Metchie.

After being held to just 55 total yards in the opening quarter, the Razorbacks found some soft spots in the Alabama secondary. They drove 96 yards on 13 plays and got on the board with a 21-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks with just over six minutes left in the half.

The Razorback momentum was short-lived, however. Young connected with Jameson Williams for a 79-yard touchdown pass less than a minute later to put Alabama back up by 10 points, 17-7.

Arkansas entered the game as the No. 6 rushing offense in the country, but it was the passing game that got the Razorbacks going. Jefferson was 6 of 7 for 72 yards on the first touchdown drive and 2 of 2 for 56 yards on its second scoring drive.

Dominique Johnson’s 1-yard run made it a 17-14 lead with 3:40 to play in the second quarter.

Alabama wasted little time again with its response, going 75 yards on six plays in two minutes to go back up by 10. Williams snagged a Young pass and went 32 yards for the score to make it 24-14 before halftime.

This story will be updated.