Alabama Holds Steady in USA Today Polls during Bye Week

No Changes in the top eight during the Crimson Tide's bye week
The Alabama Crimson Tide were off this past weekend, and with the teams ahead of them winning their respective games, there is no change at the top of the polls. 

The changes start coming at the end of the top-10. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State lost their games on Saturday and both fell nine spots to No. 18 for the Cowboys and No. 19 for the Demon Deacons in the USA Today Coaches Poll. 

Several other losses caused a large shift in the rankings, with USC and Ole Miss rounding out the top 10.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia, 8-0 (45 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State, 8-0 (13)
  3. Tennessee, 8-0 (5)
  4. Michigan, 8-0
  5. Clemson, 8-0
  6. Alabama, 7-1
  7. TCU, 8-0
  8. Oregon, 7-1
  9. USC, 7-1
  10. Ole Miss, 8-1
  11. UCLA, 7-1
  12. Utah, 6-2
  13. Illinois, 7-1
  14. Kansas State, 6-2
  15. North Carolina, 7-1
  16. Penn State, 6-2
  17. LSU, 6-2
  18. Oklahoma State, 6-2
  19. Wake Forest, 6-2
  20. NC State, 6-2
  21. Tulane, 7-1
  22. Syracuse, 6-2
  23. Liberty, 7-1
  24. Kentucky, 5-3
  25. Central Florida, 6-2
