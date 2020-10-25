This Week with the Crimson Tide Begins the Nick Saban Birthday Celebration
Christopher Walsh
It’s going to be a birthday party at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as for the first time since he arrived in 2007 the Crimson Tide will play on Halloween, Nick Saban’s birthday.
He’s turning 69.
ESPN will show the party, costumes optional, at 6 p.m.
Think the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium will sing to him, maybe between quarters? If Alabama has the lead?
Meanwhile,
• Men’s golf is at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate through Tuesday.
• The SEC Championships in cross country will be held at LSU on Friday.
• Volleyball visits Florida on Friday and Saturday.
• Soccer hosts Texas A&M on Friday.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.
Worldwide: 42,613,522 confirmed cases; 1,149,782 deaths
Last week: 39,671,115; 1,109,836
Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959
Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235
Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450
Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 8.58 million confirmed cases, 224,891 deaths
Last week: 8.107 million; 219,289
Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377
Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382
Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607
Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 156,946 confirmed cases, 2,680 deaths
Last week: 150,696; 2,620
Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508
Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409
Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359
Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 10,296 confirmed cases, 140 deaths
Last week:9,782, 114
Oct. 10: 9,430; 111
Oct. 3: 6,489; 106
Sept. 26: 6,092; 106
Sept. 19: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Oct. 15: 34 news cases; 2,612 total
Oct. 8: 45; 2,578
Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533
Sept. 24: 48; 2,509
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
