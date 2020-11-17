Alabama Men's Basketball Inks Three Who Combine to Make Up Nation’s 10th-Ranked Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Head coach Nate Oats announced three additions to the Alabama men’s basketball program who have signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their playing career with the Crimson Tide. The trio of point guard JD Davison (Letohatchee, Ala.; Calhoun HS), shooting forward Jusaun Holt (Roswell, Ga.; St. Francis Day School) and power forward Langston Wilson (Upper Darby, Pa.; Georgia Highlands College) combine to make up the nation’s 10th-ranked signing class according to Rivals.com, while 247sports.com has Alabama’s early signees ranked No. 14 in the nation.

“The three guys that we’ve signed continues a trend of getting long, athletic players that can play in transition and in multiple positions,” Oats said. “All three can play on both sides of the ball and are at their best when they are playing in transition. They are all great young men who have already been communicating with one another, so they are going to certainly add as much to our culture off the court as they will their skills on the court.”

Below is a breakdown of each of the newest signees and a quote from coach Oats on each player.

Rated as a consensus five-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with the Alabama men’s basketball program

Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 9 overall player in the nation and the No. 1 point guard

ESPN ranks him as the No. 14 overall player in the 2021 class and No. 2 at his position and the No. 1 overall player in Alabama, while Rivals.com has him listed as the No. 13 overall player in his class and the No. 3 point guard in the nation

During his junior season, he led Calhoun High School to the 2A state championship while averaging 33.4 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, six steals and four blocks per game

Made the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the 2020 2A state championship

Named Alabama’s Mr. Basketball during the 2019-20 season to become only the fifth junior to be named Mr. Basketball in the 38-year history of the award.

The highest-rated player to come out of the state of Alabama in boys basketball since DeMarcus Cousins

Earned the 2019-20 Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor

Two-time All-State and twice named the Montgomery Advertiser’s Metro Player of the Year (2019 and 2020)

Recorded 25 double-doubles with one quadruple-double: a 29-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist, 11-steals playoff win in the 2019-20 season

Scored at least 40 points seven times with a high of 54 during his junior campaign

Was all-tournament at the Washington Invitational, a national-level Thanksgiving tournament played just outside Peoria, Ill.

Played on the Alabama Fusion AAU team that is a part of Nike’s EYBL circuit

The first five-star recruit for Nate Oats since he took over Alabama in 2019

Chose Alabama over the likes of Auburn, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, and Michigan

: “It is a priority for us to keep the best players in the Alabama coming to the University of Alabama. We all feel like JD is the best point guard in the country for the way we play. He is at his best when he is in the open floor and in transition. He can create off the dribble, make shots – especially clutch shots – and creates for his teammates. We felt like this was a match made in heaven with the way he plays and our style of play. We are really excited about JD because he’s an Alabama kid who’s been an Alabama fan his who life and wants to come here and take this program to the next level. We think he’s going to do just that.”

Rivals has him ranked as the No. 102 overall player in his class and the No. 26 small forward in the nation

Earned second team Region 6 Sub-Region B All-Region honors and selected to the Atlanta Journal Constitution North Fulton second team following his junior season

247sports.com pegs him as the No. 20 small forward and the No. 8 overall player in Georgia

Ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 overall player in Georgia and the No. 41 player at his position

Helped lead St. Francis to consecutive Georgia Class A Private State Championship titles (2019 and 2020)

First signee to join the Crimson Tide out of the Atlanta area since Collin Sexton signed in 2017

Chose Alabama over Xavier, Wake Forest, Miami, Georgia and Washington, among others

: “We needed to find someone to replace John Petty who is one of the best shooters in the country and we felt like we went out and got one of the premier shooters in all of high school basketball in Jusaun Holt. We also love the fact that he is a two-way player. We want everyone we recruit to take the defensive end as serious as they take the offensive end and we feel he is certainly that way. We think he is one of the best two-way wings in the country. He comes from Atlanta and I know the last player we got from that area turned out pretty good in Collin Sexton. We want to keep that pipeline going. We’re ecstatic to get Jusaun and we think he is going to fit our style of play perfectly.”

One of the top JUCO prospects in the nation and is a rated as four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports

247sports.com ranks him as the No. 2 overall JUCO player in the 2021 class and the No. 1 power forward

Played his freshman year at Georgia Highlands College in 2019-20 where he averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor across 32 games

Helped lead team to a 24-8 overall mark and a 13-3 mark in the Georgia Collegiate Athletics Association (GCAA) where it reached the conference championship game

Named to the GCAA All-Freshman and Honorable Mention All-Region teams

Was unable to play organized high-school basketball due to a medical misdiagnosis but was cleared and joined the squad at Georgia Highlands

Chose Alabama over offers from the likes of Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A & M and Memphis, among others

: “We think Langston has a really high upside. He’s a gym rat, he’s long and athletic. He had a misdiagnosis in high school that kept him from playing basketball so he’s only played one year of organized basketball and we feel he has a tremendously high ceiling. We are looking forward to getting him in here next summer. His length and athleticism will add a lot to our team next season.”

