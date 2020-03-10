Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Expects John Petty Jr. to be More in the Mix at SEC Tournament

Alabama Athletrics

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's a little bit of good news for the University of Alabama men's basketball team heading into the SEC Tournament, but how good no one quite knows yet. 

Junior wing John Petty Jr. is expected to be a bigger factor and get more playing time against Tennessee on Thursday (noon CT, SEC Network), and any opponent thereafter should Alabama win.

However, there's no way of knowing how well his injured elbow will hold up, not just against the Volunteers but with possible games on subsequent days. 

"Petty being back was great," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. "He just wasn't where we were hoping, close to 100 percent. He's looked much better in practice today. He's hitting threes. 

"Hopefully he's looking a better Thursday than he did Saturday."

Petty suffered a ligament sprain at Mississippi State on Feb. 25 and missed the next two games. 

He got back on the floor at Missouri last Saturday, but missed all five of his shots, four from three-point range. Petty sank one of his two free throws and grabbed five rebounds at the cost of four turnovers in 34 minutes. 

Junior Herb Jones also played limited, with a light cast to protect his healing wrist from a fracture. He had three points, all free throws, over 23 minutes. 

Overall, Alabama shot 26.9 percent from the floor and was 4-for-25 (12.5 percent) from three-point range against the Tigers as the Crimson Tide had its worst offensive showing of the season with the 69-50 loss. 

"Guys have been getting in the gym and shooting," sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. said. "I'm pretty sure we're not going to have bad shooting like we did last Saturday."

When Petty is hitting, Alabama is a different team. Named second-team All-SEC, he leads the league in three-point shooting percentage (.440) and ranks second in threes made per game (2.9). He's ninth and 28th in the nation, respectively. 

Overall, Petty is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6. rebounds per game.

Alabama, meanwhile, has lost four of its last six games. It was actually ahead 37-34 in the second half at Missouri before collapsing. 

"Let's get back to playing as good as basketball as we can get," Oats said. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What 2022 Four-Star Defensive End Jeremiah Alexander Brings to Alabama

Alexander shares his thoughts on what set Alabama apart from the other schools vying for his services and his high school coach talks about what makes him so special

Tyler Martin

by

BamaDave17

All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part One, Analyzing the Defense

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Last Wednesday night, the former Crimson Tide hoops standout dropped a new career-high 41 points on the Boston Celtics

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats has to tell daughter ‘Ignore the idiots’ on social media

Nate Oats has to tell daughter ‘Ignore the idiots’ on social media

Christopher Walsh

KB Sides Named SEC Softball Co-Player of the Week

The junior led the team with a .778 batting average in the series against Arkansas

UA_Athletics

Alabama Basketball Has Four Players Earn SEC Postseason Honors

Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford, and Herbert Jones all honored by the coaches in the SEC postseason awards

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball’s Sam Praytor Named to Buster Posey Award Watch List

The redshirt sophomore is one of 60 catchers nominated for the award by their coaches

UA_Athletics

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 10, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

SEC Basketball Tournament to be Played as Scheduled Despite Coronavirus Concerns

League issues coronavirus statement regarding upcoming tournaments and precautions being taken

Christopher Walsh

by

Ryguy3