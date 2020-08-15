SI.com
Breaking: Alabama Lands Top JUCO CB Khyree Jackson

Tyler Martin

Coming on the heels of 2021 four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine's announcement, the University of Alabama football program has struck gold again on Saturday. 

This time, top JUCO cornerback Khyree Jackson has verbally committed to the Crimson Tide over the likes of Oklahoma, Florida, and Oregon. He also had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, among many others. 

Alabama assistants, Freddie Roach and Karl Scott, are the two that have been keeping tabs on the elite defensive back throughout this process.

Jackson, who is currently enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, stands at a towering 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Last , he suited up for Fort State Community College in Kansas, where he totaled 28 tackles and intercepted three passes. 

Last month, EMCC coach Buddy Stephens was on Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa and called Jackson, "the best defensive back I have coached in all of my 19-year history."

This also not the first time the Crimson Tide have reached into Scooba, Miss. and landed an elite talent. In 2017, Alabama signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed and now he plays for the Seattle Seahawks. 

Jackson fills a position of need in the 2021 recruiting class, as the Crimson Tide could see junior corners Patrick Surtain II, Josh Jobe, and, potentially, Ronald Williams all head to the NFL after the 2020 campaign. 

He is the 18th verbal pledge in the class overall and the fourth defensive backfield commitment , joining four-star safety Kaine Williams, and three-star prospects, Devonta Smith and Kadarius Calloway. 

