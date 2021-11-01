Alabama LB Christian Harris Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior linebacker Christian Harris has been selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced on Monday morning.

Harris is one of 12 semifinalists named for the award, which is given annually to the nation's best linebacker as determined by the award's foundation. The last Crimson Tide linebacker to win the award was Reuben Foster in 2016. In total, four Alabama linebackers have won the award, with C.J. Mosely winning in 2013, Rolando McClain in 2009 and Derrick Thomas in 1988.

Through his third season with the Crimson Tide, Harris has totaled 41 tackles. Along with 5.5 tackles for loss, Harris has registered 1.5 sacks.

Christian Harris

Linebacker, Junior

A three-year starter at linebacker for the Crimson Tide

Totaled 41 tackles, including 5.5 for loss (-16 yards) now in his third season at UA

Added 1.5 sacks (-8 yards) to go with a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup

Contributing in a big way to a Tide defense that ranks four nationally in rushing defense and 13th in total defense

The Butkus Award has been presented annually since 1985 by the Butkus Foundation to recognize the top linebacker in college football. The award is named in honor of college and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus. Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially. Finalists for the Butkus will be announced on Nov. 22 with winners being notified by Dec. 7 through a surprise event on their campus.