    • November 1, 2021
    Alabama LB Christian Harris Named Butkus Award Semifinalist
    Alabama LB Christian Harris Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

    A total of four former Crimson Tide linebackers have won the award, with Derrick Thomas being the first to do so back in 1988.
    Alabama Athletics

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior linebacker Christian Harris has been selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced on Monday morning.

    Harris is one of 12 semifinalists named for the award, which is given annually to the nation's best linebacker as determined by the award's foundation. The last Crimson Tide linebacker to win the award was Reuben Foster in 2016. In total, four Alabama linebackers have won the award, with C.J. Mosely winning in 2013, Rolando McClain in 2009 and Derrick Thomas in 1988.

    Through his third season with the Crimson Tide, Harris has totaled 41 tackles. Along with 5.5 tackles for loss, Harris has registered 1.5 sacks.

    Alabama’s Christian Harris Selected as Butkus Award Semifinalist

    The junior is one of 12 collegiate players named to the semifinalist list

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Christian Harris was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday morning.

    Harris is one of 12 collegiate semifinalists for the award which honors the nation’s best linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels. Four Crimson Tide linebackers have claimed the Butkus previously with Reuben Foster taking home the hardware most recently in 2016. Joining Foster on the list of Alabama players to capture the award are C.J. Mosley (2013), Rolando McClain (2009) and NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (1988).

    • A three-year starter at linebacker for the Crimson Tide
    • Totaled 41 tackles, including 5.5 for loss (-16 yards) now in his third season at UA
    • Added 1.5 sacks (-8 yards) to go with a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup
    • Contributing in a big way to a Tide defense that ranks four nationally in rushing defense and 13th in total defense

    The Butkus Award has been presented annually since 1985 by the Butkus Foundation to recognize the top linebacker in college football. The award is named in honor of college and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus. Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially. Finalists for the Butkus will be announced on Nov. 22 with winners being notified by Dec. 7 through a surprise event on their campus.

