Alabama LB Drew Sanders to Miss Game Against Mississippi State

Sanders missed last week's game against Texas A&M with a hand injury and has been unable to practice.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders will be out this weekend against Mississippi State, head coach Nick Saban announced on Wednesday evening.

Sanders missed last weekend's game against Texas A&M after suffering a hand injury that required surgery against Ole Miss. Sanders was announced as being week-to-week, and whether he will be able to return against Tennessee on Oct. 23 remains uncertain.

“He’s not available this week,” Saban said. “He’s out there in pads every day, but it’s not safe for him to use his hand yet, so he’s not going to play this week.”

In Sanders' place, true freshman linebacker Dallas Turner started in his place against the Aggies. During his time on the field, Turner registered five tackles including one for a loss.

“Dallas did a really good job,” linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said on Monday. “He stepped up, he played a role in a big game — on the road at that — at Texas Texas A&M. So I mean he filled that role pretty well, I’m very proud of him.

“He was getting the calls. He was doing some freshman things out there, but overall I think he did a great job stepping up and filling that role in that type of environment and for his first game starting.”

Since the second game of the season, Sanders has filled in at Sam linebacker for Chris Allen, who suffered a season-ending foot injury against Miami. Through the first five games of the season, Sanders totaled 20 tackles, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. One of his 20 tackles was for a loss.

