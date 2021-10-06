October 6, 2021
Alabama LB Drew Sanders Week-to-Week with Hand Injury
Alabama LB Drew Sanders Week-to-Week with Hand Injury

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Just two days after Alabama football coach Nick Saban announced that running back Jase McClellan would be out for the season with a knee injury, another key Crimson Tide player will also miss some time.

On Wednesday morning, Saban announced that linebacker Drew Sanders will be week-to-week for the foreseeable future after suffering a hand injury that required surgery.

“He has a hand injury, it required surgery,” Saban said. “It was a little maybe worse than we thought, so he’s going to be game-to-game here for a few weeks. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Since the second game of the season, Sanders has filled in at Sam linebacker for Chris Allen, who suffered a season-ending foot injury against Miami. Through the first five games of the season, Sanders totaled 20 tackles, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. One of his 20 tackles was for a loss.

Now that Allen is out for the season and Sanders for the foreseeable future, Saban noted that sophomore Chris Braswell and freshman Dallas Turner will have to fill Sanders' shoes until he returns. However, neither as as experienced as Sanders at the position.

“They don’t have a lot of experience,” Saban said. “That’s two starters at the same position that we lost. You know Dallas Turner is a good, young player and he’s probably going to get more opportunity as well as Chris Braswell at that position. Those guys have played some, but they’re obviously going to get more opportunity now."

Drew Sanders against Southern Miss
