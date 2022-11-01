Skip to main content

Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award

To'oTo'o is one of 15 linebackers around the country to make the list.

After four Crimson Tide players were named to semifinalist awards lists Tuesday morning, another Alabama standout was added to one later in the day. 

Senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o was named as one of 15 semifinalists for the Butkus Award by the Butkus Foundation. The award goes to the nation's top linebacker each year. 

This season, To'oTo'o leads Alabama with 60 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and one sack. He has started every game at inside linebacker as leader in the middle of the Crimson Tide defense. 

"Henry is just a really instinctive, smart football player but he does a really good job of preparing for games and I think Pete [Golding] does a really good job with the linebackers understanding how they fit relative to whatever the call is," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said about To'oTo'o earlier this season. "Henry is one of those guys that gets it. He sees it almost like a coach. He's a great communicator, so I think because he makes calls up front that really makes the other part of the front seven feel more comfortable and confident in what they're doing and how we can execute together as a group."

Alabama has had four players win the Butkus Award in the past: Reuben Foster (2016), C.J. Mosley (2013), Rolando McClain (2009) and Derrick Thomas (1988.) Georgia's Nakobe Dean took home the honor last season. 

The winner of the Butkus Award will be announced at the end of the regular season as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

2022 Collegiate Butkus Award Semifinalists

Jack Campbell, IowaSirVocea Dennis, PittJamon Dumas-Johnson, GeorgiaTommy Eichenberg, Ohio StateDayian Henley, Washington StateMikel Jones, SyracuseJackson Mitchell, UConnDeMarvion Overshown, TexasIvan Pace, CincinnatiOwen Pappoe, AuburnDrew Sanders, ArkansasNoah Sewell, OregonTrenton Simpson, ClemsonDeAndre Square, KentuckyHenry To’o To’o, Alabama

