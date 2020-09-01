Alabama LB Joshua McMillon: "Last Year Left a Bad Taste in My Mouth"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Joshua McMillon is currently in the middle of his sixth fall camp at the University of Alabama, and the graduate student linebacker is full healthy again, after suffering a knee injury that cost him all of the 2019 campaign.

The veteran spoke to the media via Zoom for the first time since he received a medical redshirt and was granted clearance for a final season of eligibility.

"It wasn't much going into the decision," McMillion said when asked of what factors went into his decision to return. "It was just a bad taste left in my mouth, from the past year. Going 11-2, I don't want to end my college career on a bad note like that.

"I don't think anyone who came to the University of Alabama would want to end like this. Being here, being a leader, seeing other guys in the past and not living up to their standard, it didn't feel right leaving."

McMillon, who was primed to be a key contributor last season, went into the extent of the injury he suffered in practice over a year ago.

"It was a non-contact injury back in August," McMillon said. "I went to make a tackle and my knee kind of buckled inside and slightly left, pretty much tore my ACL 90%. Really didn't know MCL was damaged, my meniscus was damaged and that was just about it. But after that, had surgery and able to get back working, moving around fine, scrimmage went fine, everything has been going good so far.

"Trusting Dr. Matt Rhea and [David] Ballou and everything has been going fine in the new sports science facility, getting in there and doing some extra work. Everything’s been going good."

Although he has only see action in games stemming from 2017 and 2018, McMillon is trusting the process and ready to make a meaningful impact in 2020 despite many uncertainties.

"Well, it's been pretty good to be back," McMillion said. "The year so far has pretty much been crazy. Coronavirus, no spring, pushing fall camp back a little bit. The process, the steps we've taken as far as way back in the spring, the Zoom meetings, meeting with Coach [Nick Saban], coming up here in the summertime, getting a few workouts.

"We've had something in plan, we follow Coach Saban's plan and it's been working. We’re proceeding to go with their plan. We're just gonna push forward, push through, follow Coach Saban and we’ll see where it goes. He's been doing what he's been doing for 14 years, so we’re going to follow the plan and continue to do that."

Redshirt-junior linebacker Dylan Moses, who has also recovered from an ACL tear, said he wanted to put a "punctation mark on the end of his college career" this season and McMillon echoed his teammate on Tuesday afternoon.

"We maybe sat down and had two conversations, but the approach we had with the team in the 2019 season, we're kind of just of the same head," McMillon said. "We really didn't like what the season was about, so we decided to come back.

"I made my decision and he made his, but we decided to come back together and build something strong."