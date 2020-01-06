Alabama Linebacker Joshua McMillon Returning for Sixth Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Although he hasn't said anything formally yet, it looks like Joshua McMillon will return for a final year of football at Alabama.

McMillon had applied for a hardship medical waiver, giving him a sixth year of eligibility, which was granted by the NCAA.

On Monday, his mother posted on Facebook that he will take advantage of it.

Specifically, she had a newspaper picture of McMillon, and added the caption: "He has been covered in the BLOOD OF JESUS and will be back to prove his position with the TIDES 2020, Joshua McMillon. This is a divine plan by The Lord."

McMillion was slated to start alongside junior Dylan Moses this past season, giving the Crimson Tide a veteran presence at the heart of the defense.

But Moses went down with a major knee injury during fall camp, followed by McMillon with a torn ACL.

Consequently, Alabama had to turn to two true freshmen, who eventually had to play behind two freshmen on the defensive line due to injuries.

At 6-3, 237 pounds, McMillon has played in 22 career games, and last season was credited with 14 tackles, including one for a loss.

When McMillon posted that he had applied for the sixth season, he posted on Facebook:

"2019 has been a year to remember. I’ve had good days and bad days. Going into my senior year of football I was set to be a starter for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately I tore ACL before the season began and was not able to complete the season. I never questioned the work of God and always kept faith in his destiny.

"Today I turned 23 years old and I am the first African American football player to graduate from the university with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I am the first to graduate from a 4 year university in family. I was also granted a medical shirt from the NCAA to return next season to play. I am truly blessed and give all praises to God, family, and friends. Many said it couldn’t be done but I’ve never stood down from a challenge. Thank you all for pushing me to be the best I can be!"

.