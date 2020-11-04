Alabama Linemen Detail Progress During Bye Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a day off to give the players time to go vote on Election Day, Alabama football resumed practice and spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide are currently preparing for its upcoming matchup in Baton Rouge against LSU, but first gets to experience a bye week and get some well-earned rest before making the trip.

Redshirt-junior defensive lineman Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis and redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. both expressed that they are glad to finally have a weekend off as it gives them and their teammates time to rest and recuperate after what has been a tough season so far.

“It’s an important week for us especially for the D-line," Mathis said. "We get to get better but also some of those guys get to rest up and get to heal up also. But far as in getting better at things I think we need to get better at technique-wise just doing the little things right when it comes to the D-line.”

As the season has progressed, Alabama's defense has slowly but surely improved after a shaky start.

One of the concerns early in the season was the Crimson Tide's pass rush, but it has also come along. On Wednesday afternoon, Mathis seemed confident in his defense's ability to rush the quarterback and potentially allow the team's defensive backs to make plays.

“[The pass rush has] been real great," Mathis said. "When you’re coming along real well with the pass rush you gotta — like coach always tells them you gotta earn the right to pass rush by stopping the run first. So I mean once we get to stopping the run that’s when we get to pass rush and when we get the chance to pass rush that’s when we get the good chance to get after the QB. You gotta affect them well for our DBs.”

On the opposite side of the ball in the trenches, Ekiyor said that this week is also a great opportunity for him and his teammates to work on tweaking some problems that the offensive line has been needing to deal with.

Ekiyor lined out what he and his teammates need to work on most: fundamentals.

"This week, just focus on getting better and things we can improve, fundamentals and everything," Ekiyor said. "As far as the election, day off yesterday and a lot of guys on the team talking about what they’re going to do, making sure everybody votes and expresses their opinions."

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron complimented the Alabama offensive line, saying that it was one of the best offensive lines he had seen in a long time.

While Ekiyor appreciates the high praise from Orgeron and the media have been giving his offensive line, he said that they try not to let it get to their heads.

"We really appreciate all the compliments, but we try not to focus on that too much," Ekiyor said. "We try to keep getting better every week and prepare the best we can. As a group, we really just want to prove that we’re in the best offensive line in the country. That’s really something we set as one of our goals as we came into the season.

"Every week we work on getting better and trying to keep leveling up and keep playing better to prove we are the best O-line in the country. That’s one of our goals and we keep working towards that."