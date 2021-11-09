Alabama Men's Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

As the start of the season approaches, BamaCentral breaks down the Crimson Tide's roster heading into the program's quest to defend its SEC Tournament title.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been over two weeks since Alabama basketball fans got their first look at the 2021-22 Crimson Tide at its 73-68 charity exhibition win over Louisiana.

On Tuesday night, the show begins for real inside Coleman Coliseum.

Heading into the season, buzz around Alabama basketball is higher than it has been in quite some time. After finishing last season ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25, the Crimson Tide now sits ranked at No. 14 in this year's preseason poll. The ranking marks the first time that the program has been ranked in the preseason since the 2011-12 season.

Head coach Nate Oats certainly has some expectations to live up to. With all sports at Alabama, fans set high expectations for their programs. However, prior to this season, the expectations had been slightly lessened due to the program's lack of success in the years leading up to Oats' arrival in Tuscaloosa.

That is not the case anymore. With the Crimson Tide winning its first SEC regular-season title since 1987, its first SEC Tournament Championship since 1991 and its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004, Oats has positioned his team to follow up on the successes that have come along in the dramatic two-year turnaround that the program has undergone.

While shots didn't fall particularly well against the Ragin' Cajuns, the Crimson Tide was still able to pull out a win in its exhibition. Oats noted after the game that, given the circumstances, that close game was one that his team would have likely lost in his first two seasons as head coach.

On Monday, Oats noted the mistakes that his team made against Louisiana.

“We had too many turnovers — we got to take care of the ball better,” Oats said. “Didn’t rebound the ball well for a large part of that game. We didn’t shoot it well, either, but I think some of that came from we didn’t share the ball and give each other great shots all the time. And then I think some guys let their offense affect their effort.

"Nobody’s gonna pitch a perfect offensive game in basketball. I mean, the best shooters in the game are missing half their shots, so if you’re gonna let a few misses affect your effort on the defensive end, we’re gonna have a long year. So we’ve been trying to just preach that stuff and we’ll see what we’ve got.”

The Crimson Tide lost three key players this past offseason in wing Herbert Jones and guards John Petty Jr. and Joshua Primo. While their offensive firepower will certainly be missed, it was their defensive play and effort that will likely be the most noticeable void left by the trio. That being said, the 2021-22 Alabama roster certainly has the players to make up for it.

Frontcourt

Given Oats' coaching style, the differences between the utilization of frontcourt and backcourt players tend to mix and mingle. With the SEC Player of the Year in Jones having moved on to the NBA, that lack of production would typically be missed. However, Oats has added lengthy players that have just as much potential.

With regular starting forward James Rojas out for at least the first month of the season with an ACL injury, freshman center Charles Bediako is likely to take over in the frontcourt. Measuring up at 7' and weighing in at 215 pounds, Bediako could stand to put on a little more weight but will use his height to his advantage. Redshirt-freshman forward Alex Tchikou is finally healthy after missing his true freshman season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. However, he will be out the first two games after Oats revealed on Monday that Tchikou is currently serving a suspension for unknown reasons.

Arguably the most intriguing addition to this season's Alabama team is Furman grad-transfer Noah Gurley. In 2020, one of the best big addition for Oats was Yale grad-transfer Jordan Bruner, who took over a considerable role following Tchikou's injury.

While Gurley might not have played for an SEC team with the Paladins, he brings with him a lot of experience at the forward position and, given his time at Furman, has a lot of experience playing against SEC programs.

“Adjusting to coach Oats’ max effort, playing hard for your teammates — for your brothers — every possession has really been the main thing,” Gurley said on Monday. “The other things kinda translated over from Furman like playing unselfish, moving without the ball but then just getting used to coach Oats’ system, too.

"I played against SEC opponents at Furman, so I already got a feel from them there so I don’t really struggle with that. I have confidence in myself and my teammates — my brothers — that if we got out here and do what we do, we’ll be just fine.”

Returning forwards Juwan Gary, Darius Miles and Tyler Barnes will all provide depth off the bench for the Crimson Tide. While Alabama lacked considerable depth in the frontcourt during Oats' first two seasons, the same cannot be said for this year.

Backcourt

With Petty having moved on to the NBA G-League and Primo now with the San Antonio Spurs, their missing offensive firepower needed to be addressed this offseason. Fortunately for Oats and company, Alabama has more than enough capable players to do so.

You can't start a conversation about the Crimson Tide's backcourt with first talking about guard Jaden Shackelford. Alabama's leading scorer last season makes his return after testing the NBA Draft waters this past offseason as well as entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Shackelford ultimately decided to stay in Tuscaloosa, and the Crimson Tide is all the better for it.

SEC Tournament MVP Jahvon Quinerly also makes his return after a solid season coming off the bench for the Crimson Tide last year. While Quinerly performed with decent consistency last season, his play down the stretch was one of the crucial reasons why Alabama was able to make its run to the Sweet 16. This year, Quinerly returns as one of the team's veterans and should have an increased role. Whether that means coming off the bench once again or starting from day one will be determined by the rest of the players on Alabama's backcourt.

While the buzz surrounding the Crimson Tide would have been loud regardless, the addition of McDonald's All-American J.D. Davison was a huge contributor to taking the preseason hype to even higher levels. Due to his speed and athleticism, Davison was one of the most dominant in-state high school prospects and has a highlight reel to back it up with some impressive dunks. With Davison being the highest-rated recruit to come out of the state of Alabama since Collin Sexton, he will certainly serve a key role despite being a true freshman.

Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett might have suffered a season-ending injury this preseason, but that's just more opportunity for senior guard Keon Ellis. Prior to the Crimson Tide's exhibition game, both Shackelford and Quinerly expressed their disappointment in Ellis not being named to the SEC Preseason All-Conference team. While Oats had mentioned that Ellis had been putting in work this offseason, it wasn't clear just how much of an improvement he had made until the game against Louisiana.

In the charity exhibition, Ellis led the Crimson Tide with 21 points, including shooting 5-of-10 from three-point territory. Along with going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, Ellis also contributed on defense with four rebounds, three assists, a block and four steals.

After being snubbed from receiving preseason SEC honors, Ellis said that he's playing with a chip on his shoulder.

"I would say so," Ellis said following the Crimson Tide's 73-68 victory over the Ragin' Cajuns. "But not more so to prove that I'm All-SEC or whatnot. Because I've been doubted coming from JUCO and whatnot — 'Not really supposed to be here'-type — but just going out there and just trying to prove everybody wrong.

"That's not really just my main focus going into the game. Just trying to make the team better [and] whatnot. It'll take care of itself. Just go out there and make the right plays."

Just like the frontcourt, Alabama has added considerable depth to its backcourt and will look to go deeper in games than in did in 2020. For the rest of college basketball, that could potentially be a very scary thing.

Final Analysis

When taking a look at the schedule, Alabama has one of the toughest — if not the toughest — non-conference schedule in the country. With the Crimson Tide playing three of last year's Final Four teams as well as five teams in total ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 — should Alabama play against Kansas at the ESPN Events Invitational — things could get messy early. That being said, this team is the most solid roster that Oats has had heading into a season at Alabama.

If Alabama can win three of its four games against ranked non-conference opponents heading into January, then it will certainly be set up for success in conference play. Talent levels across the board in the SEC have risen, but the talent level in Tuscaloosa has risen as well.

Oats and his staff will certainly have a difficult task ahead of them in 2021-22. Having won the regular-season and tournament title last year in the SEC, the Crimson Tide now has a target painted on its back that it didn't have to concern itself as much with last year. The loss of Burnett could ultimately come back to haunt this team, but it's too early to tell just how big of a loss that will be.

Alabama will likely make the NCAA Tournament and will most likely finish as one of the top three teams in the Southeastern Conference. With 31 games to be played, the Crimson Tide has a lot of opportunities to defend its conference title and make its case as to why last season wasn't just a one-off for the program.