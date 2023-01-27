Skip to main content

Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident

It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since Darius Miles was charged with capital murder, Alabama men's basketball players spoke to the media. Nimari Burnett and Noah Gurley were the players that met with reporters, and both were asked about how the last few weeks have been.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks," Gurley said. "But we're still in the middle of the season, so we've just been leaning on each other. Still focused on playing games and winning."

This story will be updated.

