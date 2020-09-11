Alabama Men's Tennis Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men’s tennis unveiled its 2020 fall schedule with three events beginning in October, it was announced on Friday. The Crimson Tide will begin its season on October 2-4 at the Tiger Fall Invite, followed by another road competition at the Bulldog Challenge on Oct. 23-25, before finishing the fall slate at home with the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall on November 6-8.

In accordance to new COVID-19 guidelines and formats put in place by the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide schedule will feature conference-only opponents. UA will play singles and doubles matches against players from the other participating teams at each host site.

The Tide’s first competition will be on Oct. 2-4, at Auburn to take on players from AU, Florida, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Two weeks later, the Tide is set to make the quick trip to Starkville to take on Mississippi State, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss. On Nov. 6-8, Alabama will conclude fall competition at the Alabama Tennis Stadium against Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.

The Tide roster returns all 10 players from a season ago, while adding two graduate transfers in Gabriel Diaz Freire (Clemson) and Vincent Rettke (Gonzaga). Head Coach George Husack enters his ninth year with the program.

Fan attendance for home tournaments at the Alabama Tennis Stadium is yet to be determined.

TEAM EVENT #1

October 2-4, 2020

Site 1: Auburn (host), Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss

Site 2: LSU (host), Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A & M

Site 3: South Carolina (host), Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee

TEAM EVENT #2

October 16-18, 2020

Site 1: Vanderbilt (host), Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky

October 23-25, 2020

Site 2: South Carolina (host), Florida, Georgia, Texas A & M

Site 3: Mississippi State (host), Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss

TEAM EVENT #3

November 6-8, 2020

Site 1: Tennessee (host), Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Site 2: Georgia (host), Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss

Site 3: Alabama (host), Kentucky, LSU, Vanderbilt

