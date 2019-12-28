Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama moves Citrus Bowl practice to UCF

Christopher Walsh

ORLANDO, Fla. — With rain in the area for the entire day, rain, Alabama moved its football practice to UCF’s Nicholson Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

The team worked out in full pads. Due to the humidity and enclosed space it was much warmer inside than outside (77 degrees and cloudy).

Linebacker Dylan Moses (knee) led the linebackers through stretching, but then headed to the sideline along with Joshua McMillon (knee), who had been in the rear.

They, along with defensive end LaBryan Ray (lower leg), who was also in a black, no-contact jersey, have not been cleared for contact and will not play in the Citrus Bowl.

Freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale was not on the field.

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa arrived with with teammates , and was on crutches, but then left with a trainer, presumably to do rehab. He’s also been under the weather here. Running back Trey Sanders also left as practice began. 

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was not at practice, but it was an excused absence.

Celebration High School is Alabama’s training home for the Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan (Jan. 1, noon CT, ABC). 

UCF, where Alabama trained for the Capital One Bowl at the end of the 2010 season, claims to be co-national champions in 2017 when the Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff. 

The team buses went past a painted sign outside, but there's no banner inside Nicholson Fieldhouse where conference titles are posted. 

Alabama aims to return the Celebration High School on Sunday, weather permitting.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Keeps 2021 Four-Star Linebacker Deontae Lawson In State

Tyler Martin

The Crimson Tide begin to build 2021 class with four-star linebacker Deontae Lawson

Video Recap: Alabama Football Practices at UCF Indoor Facility

Joey Blackwell

With rain imminent in Orlando, the Crimson Tide moved practice locations to UCF's Nicholson Fieldhouse

Recruiting Corner: Top Talent Stays In State Plus Brandon Frazier Names Finalists

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 28, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 5 An Onside Kick Helps Alabama Bounce Back

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's ability to respond over the season and in the title game keyed the 2015 national championship

The Alabama All-Decade Team (2010-19)

Christopher Walsh

Picking the best of the best from the majority of Nick Saban's dynasty years at Alabama, the 2010-19 decade

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 6 Alabama Crushes Notre Dame for National Title

Christopher Walsh

Alabama became college football’s first back-to-back consensus national champion since Nebraska in 1994-95

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 27, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

All Things Bama Podcast: Citrus Bowl Breakdown Plus All-Decade Moments and Players

Tyler Martin

Christopher Walsh joins the show to talk Citrus Bowl and more

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Dabo Swinney

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football