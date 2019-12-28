Alabama moves Citrus Bowl practice to UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — With rain in the area for the entire day, rain, Alabama moved its football practice to UCF’s Nicholson Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

The team worked out in full pads. Due to the humidity and enclosed space it was much warmer inside than outside (77 degrees and cloudy).

Linebacker Dylan Moses (knee) led the linebackers through stretching, but then headed to the sideline along with Joshua McMillon (knee), who had been in the rear.

They, along with defensive end LaBryan Ray (lower leg), who was also in a black, no-contact jersey, have not been cleared for contact and will not play in the Citrus Bowl.

Freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale was not on the field.

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa arrived with with teammates , and was on crutches, but then left with a trainer, presumably to do rehab. He’s also been under the weather here. Running back Trey Sanders also left as practice began.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was not at practice, but it was an excused absence.

Celebration High School is Alabama’s training home for the Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan (Jan. 1, noon CT, ABC).

UCF, where Alabama trained for the Capital One Bowl at the end of the 2010 season, claims to be co-national champions in 2017 when the Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff.

The team buses went past a painted sign outside, but there's no banner inside Nicholson Fieldhouse where conference titles are posted.

Alabama aims to return the Celebration High School on Sunday, weather permitting.