Alabama No. 3 in SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Alabama fans are used to seeing Crimson Tide football at the top of recruiting rankings every year, but now under the direction of Nate Oats, Alabama basketball is in a similar position.

After Wednesday's early signing day for college basketball, Alabama landed at No. 3 in SI All-American's Top 25 basketball recruiting rankings.

The Crimson Tide added five prospects in the 2022 class: Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen and JUCO transfer Nick Pringle. All five guys signed on Wednesday.

This class puts Alabama in the rankings ahead of traditional basketball powerhouses like Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, North Carolina, Indiana and Michigan State.

"We are really excited about this class," Oats said in a press release. "We feel like we were able to sign players who are all going to be able to help us next season. There was a lot of time spent by our coaching staff evaluating guys to bring in who are going to fit within our system and they each embody characteristics of the culture we have built during our time at Alabama."

Oats was able to lead Alabama to the SEC championship title and NCAA Sweet 16 in just his second year in Tuscaloosa with a bunch of players who weren't even his recruits. This year's class was the first opportunity for him and his staff to fully bring in who they wanted.

"We are more than thrilled with all five of these guys in terms of being high character young men who have great basketball ability," Oats said. "This is the first full class we were able to bring on campus for visits since we’ve been here. For us to have one of the top-ranked classes in the nation and mix that with the type of kids we are bringing in, we could not be more excited about the future of the Alabama basketball program."

SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

1. Duke

2. Arkansas

3. Alabama

4. Kansas

5. Kentucky

6. USC

7. Ohio State

8. UCLA

9. North Carolina

10. Michigan

11. Virginia

12. Villanova

13. Houston

14. Syracuse

15. Indiana

16. Baylor

17. LSU

18. Miami

19. Notre Dame

20. Florida

21. Florida State

22. Oregon

23. Vanderbilt

24. Penn State

25. Michigan State