Alabama No. 8 in Final AP Top 25 Poll
Christopher Walsh
How much did Alabama's 35-16 win against Michigan mean to voters for the AP Top 25, who cast their final ballots early Tuesday morning?
Not much.
Alabama moved up one one spot, from No. 9 to No. 8, in the balloting.
Granted, the AP didn't drop Alabama nearly as far as the College Football Playoff selection committee following the 48-45 loss at Auburn on Nov. 13, which had the Crimson Tide at No. 13 for bowl pairings.
Although Alabama's two losses were by a combined eight points, it finished fifth among two-loss teams.
However, its most impressive win was over the Wolverines. The Crimson Tide's only other win over a ranked opponent was at then-No. 24 Texas A&M on Oct. 12, but the Aggies ended up 8-5 and one spot out of the top 25.
It's the first time Alabama has finished outside of the top five since 2013, and the program's worst final rankings since coming in at No. 10 in 2010.
Rank, School (record), Last poll, Conference, Votes
1 LSU (15-0) 1 SEC 1,550
2 Clemson (14-1) 3 ACC 1,487
3 Ohio State (13-1) 2 Big Ten 1,426
4 Georgia (12-2) 5 SEC 1,336
5 Oregon (12-2) 7 Pac-12 1,249
6 Florida (11-2) 6 SEC 1,211
7 Oklahoma (12-2) 4 Big 12 1,179
8 Alabama (11-2) 9 SEC 1,159
9 Penn State (11-2) 13 Big Ten 1,038
10 Minnesota (11-2) 16 Big Ten 952
11 Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten 883
12 Notre Dame (11-2) 14 IA Independents 879
13 Baylor (11-3) 8 Big 12 827
14 Auburn (9-4) 9 SEC 726
15 Iowa (10-3) 19 Big Ten 699
16 Utah (11-3) 12 Pac-12 543
17 Memphis (12-2) 15 American Athletic 528
18 Michigan (9-4) 17 Big Ten 468
19 Appalachian State (13-1) 20 Sun Belt 466
20 Navy (11-2) 21 American Athletic 415
21 Cincinnati (11-3) 23 American Athletic 343
22 Air Force (11-2) 24 Mountain West 209
23 Boise State (12-2) 18 Mountain West 188
24 UCF (10-3) American Athletic 78
25 Texas (8-5) Big 12 69
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2