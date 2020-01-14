Bama Central
Alabama No. 8 in Final AP Top 25 Poll

Christopher Walsh

How much did Alabama's 35-16 win against Michigan mean to voters for the AP Top 25, who cast their final ballots early Tuesday morning? 

Not much. 

Alabama moved up one one spot, from No. 9 to No. 8, in the balloting. 

Granted, the AP didn't drop Alabama nearly as far as the College Football Playoff selection committee following the 48-45 loss at Auburn on Nov. 13, which had the Crimson Tide at No. 13 for bowl pairings. 

Although Alabama's two losses were by a combined eight points, it finished fifth among two-loss teams. 

However, its most impressive win was over the Wolverines. The Crimson Tide's only other win over a ranked opponent was at then-No. 24 Texas A&M on Oct. 12, but the Aggies ended up 8-5 and one spot out of the top 25. 

It's the first time Alabama has finished outside of the top five since 2013, and the program's worst final rankings since coming in at No. 10 in 2010. 

Rank, School (record), Last poll, Conference, Votes

1 LSU (15-0) 1 SEC 1,550 

2 Clemson (14-1) 3 ACC 1,487 

3 Ohio State (13-1) 2 Big Ten 1,426 

4 Georgia (12-2) 5 SEC 1,336 

5 Oregon (12-2) 7 Pac-12 1,249 

6 Florida (11-2) 6 SEC 1,211 

7 Oklahoma (12-2) 4 Big 12 1,179 

8 Alabama (11-2) 9 SEC 1,159 

9 Penn State (11-2) 13 Big Ten 1,038 

10 Minnesota (11-2) 16 Big Ten 952 

11 Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten 883 

12 Notre Dame (11-2) 14 IA Independents 879 

13 Baylor (11-3) 8 Big 12 827 

14 Auburn (9-4) 9 SEC 726 

15 Iowa (10-3) 19 Big Ten 699 

16 Utah (11-3) 12 Pac-12 543 

17 Memphis (12-2) 15 American Athletic 528 

18 Michigan (9-4) 17 Big Ten 468 

19 Appalachian State (13-1) 20 Sun Belt 466 

20 Navy (11-2) 21 American Athletic 415 

21 Cincinnati (11-3) 23 American Athletic 343 

22 Air Force (11-2) 24 Mountain West 209 

23 Boise State (12-2) 18 Mountain West 188 

24 UCF (10-3) American Athletic 78 

25 Texas (8-5) Big 12 69 

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2

Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

There’s no way Georgia should be ahead of Alabama.

