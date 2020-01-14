Alabama No. 8 in Final AP Top 25 Poll

How much did Alabama's 35-16 win against Michigan mean to voters for the AP Top 25, who cast their final ballots early Tuesday morning?

Not much.

Alabama moved up one one spot, from No. 9 to No. 8, in the balloting.

Granted, the AP didn't drop Alabama nearly as far as the College Football Playoff selection committee following the 48-45 loss at Auburn on Nov. 13, which had the Crimson Tide at No. 13 for bowl pairings.

Although Alabama's two losses were by a combined eight points, it finished fifth among two-loss teams.

However, its most impressive win was over the Wolverines. The Crimson Tide's only other win over a ranked opponent was at then-No. 24 Texas A & M on Oct. 12, but the Aggies ended up 8-5 and one spot out of the top 25.

It's the first time Alabama has finished outside of the top five since 2013, and the program's worst final rankings since coming in at No. 10 in 2010.

Rank, School (record), Last poll, Conference, Votes

1 LSU (15-0) 1 SEC 1,550

2 Clemson (14-1) 3 ACC 1,487

3 Ohio State (13-1) 2 Big Ten 1,426

4 Georgia (12-2) 5 SEC 1,336

5 Oregon (12-2) 7 Pac-12 1,249

6 Florida (11-2) 6 SEC 1,211

7 Oklahoma (12-2) 4 Big 12 1,179

8 Alabama (11-2) 9 SEC 1,159

9 Penn State (11-2) 13 Big Ten 1,038

10 Minnesota (11-2) 16 Big Ten 952

11 Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten 883

12 Notre Dame (11-2) 14 IA Independents 879

13 Baylor (11-3) 8 Big 12 827

14 Auburn (9-4) 9 SEC 726

15 Iowa (10-3) 19 Big Ten 699

16 Utah (11-3) 12 Pac-12 543

17 Memphis (12-2) 15 American Athletic 528

18 Michigan (9-4) 17 Big Ten 468

19 Appalachian State (13-1) 20 Sun Belt 466

20 Navy (11-2) 21 American Athletic 415

21 Cincinnati (11-3) 23 American Athletic 343

22 Air Force (11-2) 24 Mountain West 209

23 Boise State (12-2) 18 Mountain West 188

24 UCF (10-3) American Athletic 78

25 Texas (8-5) Big 12 69

Others receiving votes: Texas A & M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2