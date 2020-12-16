Alabama Still Solidly in First Place in Penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings

While the Crimson Tide is still in first after four weeks of rankings, the Florida Gators dropped only one spot following its loss at home to LSU

Alabama football once again tightened its grip on its College Football Playoff hopes, maintaining its No. 1 spot in the CFP Rankings in its fourth iteration on Tuesday night.

While Alabama and the rest of the top four in Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State come as no surprise, one surprise is Florida.

After dropping to LSU at home 37-34, the Gators only fell one spot from No. 6 to No. 7, helping them keep their playoff hopes alive as the SEC Championship matchup against Alabama in Atlanta approaches.

While many thought that Florida would drop out of CFP contention following its loss, a win against the Crimson Tide could still squeeze them back into the top four should the victory be impressive enough.

However, the Gators will have its hands full, and if it struggled against a 4-5 Tigers team at home that the Crimson Tide drummed in Baton Rouge 55-17, it might not be pretty against Alabama this coming Saturday night.

Here is the full list of rankings after four weeks:

College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 16

Ranking, team, record

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Iowa State (8-2)

7. Florida (8-2)

8. Georgia (7-2)

9. Cincinnati (8-0)

10. Oklahoma (7-2)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

13. USC (5-0)

14. Northwestern (6-1)

15. North Carolina (8-3)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. BYU (10-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Tulsa (6-1)

24. San Jose State (6-0)

25. Colorado (4-1)