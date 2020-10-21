Alabama Offense Hoping to Stay On Track Heading into Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Four games into No. 2 Alabama football’s 2020 season, one thing is certain after seeing the Crimson Tide in action on the field:

This is some offense, isn’t it?

So far this season, Alabama is ranked fifth in total offense in the entire NCAA with an average of 561.3 yards per game, but it should be noted that two of the teams ranked higher than the Crimson Tide have played five games compared to Alabama’s four.

The Crimson Tide also rank sixth in total points scored with 194. However, once again it should be noted that four of the five teams ranked higher than Alabama have played five games.

Through four games, few offenses in the country have outperformed Alabama. While the Crimson Tide received a lot of praise heading into the season for its offensive potential, so far it has proven that it could potentially be better than even the experts anticipated.

Chiefly behind the Alabama offensive attack is redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones and his wide receiver core of senior DeVonta Smith, junior Jaylen Waddle and sophomore John Metchie.

While speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Waddle — who now has the most 80-plus yard touchdown receptions in Crimson Tide program history — took time to praise a plethora of players on his offense, starting with his quarterback.

“Mac is a hard worker and he do all the right things week in and week out,” Waddle said. “So him going out there and playing like that Saturday, I’m really not surprised. Just looking at how he worked throughout the week. Just Mac being Mac.”

Waddle also attributed his skills at catching the deep ball to Jones.

“It’s been great,” Waddle said. “He’s throwing them to me, I’m just trying to get what I can whenever he throws it to me. I think it’s been pretty good, hopefully we can keep it going.”

On Tuesday, senior running back Najee Harris took to the stage in front of the media. Through four games, Harris has amassed 499 yards and 11 touchdowns on 83 carries.

Ask him about his offense, though, and his first thoughts go to praising his team’s wide receivers.

“[DeVonta Smith] is always a competitor, ever since we got here together,” Harris said. “He’s always been a competitor. Catch in the back [of the] end zone was a great catch. Anytime you can make plays like that, we always tell ourselves we’ve got to make as many plays as possible. That play got us up to a higher lead. He’s always been a competitor ever since got here in his freshman year.”

This past weekend in Alabama’s 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia, one momentum-shifting play was a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the first half by sophomore place kicker Will Reichard.

In addition to praising his offensive teammates, Waddle on Tuesday also said that what Reichard was able to accomplish — including going 30-for-30 in extra points and field goals so far this season — is what he and his teammates have come to expect from the young kicker.

“Well I’ve seen Will kick one actually farther than that one,” Waddle said. “So we have a lot of confidence in him, putting him in that position to make it. He just did what we thought he could do, so I think that’s just big for his confidence and hopefully he can make some more.”

One thing is for sure, this Alabama offense isn’t even close to being done as it prepares for its upcoming matchup at Tennessee this Saturday. If the team can keep it up, it will be interesting to see just how many more stats it can accumulate before the season’s end.