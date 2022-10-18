Alabama OL Javion Cohen Shares Why He Opened Up About Mental Health Struggle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Over the summer, Alabama starting offensive lineman Javion Cohen shared in a social media post that he took a break from football to spend a month working on his mental health at Herren Wellness.

"To anyone who feels like they are alone you aren’t," he said in the social media message. "There are people in this world who are willing to help you but the first step is allowing them too. I encourage everyone reading this to put yourself first and stand up for your mental health. The struggle ends when you decide to talk about it. this has been an absolute blessing from God and I’m completely sure it will be for others too. seek the help you need and do not be afraid to be open about your troubles. Forever grateful for Herren Wellness, my support system, and most importantly God for giving me the strength to go through this journey and make myself a better man. Looking forward to life more and more every day!”

During his first media appearance since the summer, Cohen shared that the support system around him made it easy to open up about his personal struggle to the public.

"I want to give a lot of props to Coach Saban and the entire staff that have supported me and allowed me to take that time off for my health," Cohen said Tuesday. "That was wonderful. And it wasn’t difficult at all sharing because I believe that's something that we all should pay attention to in our day-to-day lives. It’s important to pay attention to your mental health and put that first.”

Cohen has started five games along the offensive line for the Crimson Tide and played in all seven after starting 14 games in 2021. He's part of an offensive line unit that has been switching pieces in and out through seven games

