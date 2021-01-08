Alabama OL Landon Dickerson Wins 2020 Rimington Trophy

On Thursday evening, it was announced that University of Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was the 2020 Rimington Trophy winner, which honors the nation's best center.

The two other finalists were Ohio State's Josh Myers and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum.

Dickerson, a senior from Hickory, N.C., has had a dominant 2020 season. He’s the top-rated run-blocking center according to Pro Football Focus and the anchor to an offensive front at undefeated Alabama (12-0) that just won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best. Dickerson has started the last 20 Bama games at center and its coaches have credited him with zero sacks allowed and only one QB hurry given up in 725 snaps this season.

"I think we’ve set a pretty good standard of how to play, and it’s not just this year," Dickerson said of the Crimson Tide's offensive line play earlier this season. "There’s always been a standard here of excellence when it comes to play, no matter what position you’re at. For new offensive linemen coming in, just be ready because we’re gonna expect a lot out of you. The standard that we play to and the standard that we’re expected to meet every day is above and beyond what a lot of people really realize, and I think that’s what really makes us a quality team full of good players -- every day you’re challenged to be the best player you can be."

Alabama’s two former Rimington winners were both recent – Ryan Kelly in 2015 and Barrett Jones in 2012.

Past Rimington Trophy Winners

2019 Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin

2018 Garrett Bradbury NC State

2017 Billy Price Ohio State

2016 Pat Elflein Ohio State

2015 Ryan Kelly Alabama

2014 Reese Dismukes Auburn

2013 Bryan Stork Florida State

2012 Barrett Jones Alabama

2011 David Molk Michigan

2010 Jake Kirkpatrick TCU

2009 Maurkice Pouncey Florida

2008 A.Q Shipley Penn State

2007 Jonathan Luigs Arkansas

2006 Dan Mozes West Virgina

2005 Greg Eslinger Minnesota

2004 Ben Baas Michigan (tie)

2004 Ben Wilkerson LSU (tie)

2003 Jake Grove Virginia Tech

2002 Brett Romberg Miami

2001 LeCharles Bentley Ohio State

2000 Dominic Raiola Nebraska