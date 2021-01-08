All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama PG Jahvon Quinerly To Miss Auburn Game

It will be the second straight game that the transfer from Villanova has missed due to an undisclosed medical condition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama coach Nate Oats will have a full roster at his disposal against Auburn on Saturday morning with the exception of one guard.

Sophomore Jahvon Quinerly will miss his second straight game with an undisclosed medical condition that held him out of the Crimson Tide's 86-71 win over Florida this past Tuesday. 

"He's still out with a medical condition," Oats told reporters on Friday. "He didn't practice today. Unlikely for tomorrow. We'll update you more once we get update on that one. Other than that, we have a full roster available."

Because of medical privacy laws, Oats was not able to detail the condition after the victory over the Gators.

On the season, Quinerly is averaging 13. points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 10 games played. He is also shooting 48 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range. 

Quinerly is second in scoring behind guard Jaden Shackelford and the team-leader in assists.

In the Crimson Tide's first two SEC contests, the Villanova transfer came off the bench and provided 24 points and five rebounds against Ole Miss and 12 points and five assists versus Tennessee, resulting in two wins. 

Tipoff is set between Alabama (8-3, 3-0 SEC) and Auburn (6-5, 0-3 SEC) for 11 a.m (CT) and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

“They’re gonna see a high-IQ point guard that can do everything on the floor,” Shackelford said of Quinerly earlier this year. “He makes his teammates better, he can make shots himself — I mean he’s just an all-around great player. He’s a great teammate. We’re pretty close off the court. He’s going to make our team way better this year.”

