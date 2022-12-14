Skip to main content

Alabama Places Four Players on AFCA All-America Teams

Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Byron Young all received honors from the organization.

The awards keep rolling in for Alabama football.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr, safety Jordan Battle, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and defensive lineman Byron Young were selected on the AFCA All-America teams on Wednesday morning, the organization announced.

Anderson was a unanimous selection on the first team, while Battle, McKinstry and Young were placed on the second team. He is the first player in Crimson Tide history to earn unanimous honors not once, but twice in his career. He is the 26th Alabama player under head coach Nick Saban to receive a unanimous vote.

Battle was named a second-teamer for the second time this season, also earning the honors from The Sporting News. McKinstry, an All-SEC honoree, was recognized for the third time — already being named to the second team by the Sporting News and CBS Sports, and receiving a third team selection from the AP. Battle held it down on the back line for Alabama, recording 62 tackles and two pass breakups. McKinstry led the Crimson Tide with 12 pass breakups while also ranking second in the country with return yards (317) and return average (15.8 ypr).

It’s the first honor of the postseason for Young, who is now the sixth player to earn All-America recognition from one of the five major outlets. He started all 12 games this season for the Crimson Tide, picking up 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also broke up two passes and forced a fumble in what was his last year in Tuscaloosa.

No. 5 Alabama will take on No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

