Alabama Players Advocating Will Anderson Jr. for Heisman

Several of his Alabama teammates think Will Anderson is deserving of the highest individual honor in college football.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been racking up the weekly awards this year, and some of his Crimson Tide teammates are pitching for him to win the biggest individual award of them all, the Heisman trophy.

"He’s very deserving of that award in my opinion," said Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore. "I feel like this season Will has just continued to separate himself from the season he had last year. Every week, and every day really, he continues to get better and better. He doesn’t let it affect him though. He doesn't let the outside noise affect them. And he goes to work every day like he has a chip on his shoulder."

Fellow linebacker Henry To'oTo'o agrees that Anderson should definitely be considered for the award.

"You guys see it every Saturday, Will all over making plays," To'oTo'o said. "Yeah, I think Will should be up there."

Anderson is tied for second in the country with 10 sacks and leads the country in tackles for loss with 19.5. He had a career-high 12 tackles in the win against LSU.

"I mean, his name is not coming up for no reason," said Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale. "I feel like he deserves to be there, but I know Will. He’s just going to work. He’s not really worried about it. Will is great and he’s amazing to play with.”

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has a unique perspective. The Ohio State transfer got to play with Chase Young in Columbus. Young was widely considered the top defensive player in the country and went second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins. Young went on to win 2020 NFL rookie of the year.

In other words, Young is a really, really good defender.

"I’ve been at Ohio State, I’ve seen Chase Young, but Will Anderson, oh yeah, he’s for real," Williams said. "I feel like he deserves everything that is being brought to him, Heisman talk, whatever it is. Will, he goes hard. He deserves it. Every day at practice, he’s a leader for the team. He talks to other guys during practice.

"Everything is well-deserved for Will. So if Heisman talk is one of those talks, I feel like he most definitely deserves it."

The only primarily defense player to win the Heisman was Charles Woodson for Michigan in 1997. Alabama has the reigning Heisman trophy winner with DeVonta Smith winning the award in 2020.