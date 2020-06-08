Alabama Players Begin Voluntary Workouts

Bama Central
After the final members of the 2020 Alabama football recruiting class made their way to campus on June 1, the remaining players of the Crimson Tide roster made their way back to campus on Monday.

The returning players are slated to begin voluntary workouts today.

This story will be updated throughout the day with social media posts as players make their return to Tuscaloosa.

Senior running back Brian Robinson, Jr.:

Sophomore defensive lineman Byron Young:

Redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham:

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Great to see everyone making their way back.

