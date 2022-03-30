Alabama Pro Day Latest Step in Evan Neal's Draft Dreams

The projected top-five pick was one of several players to perform in front of NFL personnel Wednesday as his coaches and teammates made the pitch for him to be a top selection in the 2022 draft.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the potential No. 1 overall draft in the upcoming NFL Draft, there's a lot on Evan Neal's mind from maintaining his 4,000-calorie diet to impressing in interviews and drills.

The latest step in the draft process was Wednesday's Alabama Pro Day held on campus in Tuscaloosa. Neal was one of several players to perform for NFL scouts, coaches and general managers inside the Hank Crisp Practice Facility.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has placed over 100 Crimson Tide players in the NFL draft over his 15 years in Tuscaloosa, but has yet to have a player drafted No. 1 overall.

"Coming to a school like this, you have a plethora of prospects that were good enough to be the No. 1 pick," Neal said. "For that to be me, that’d be awesome for sure.”

Neal could be the first; however, Saban recognized that the draft process if more complicated than it once was and teams have to use those top picks to meet positions of need for starters.

“It really kind of depends more on what people are looking for and what they need," Saban said. "I think that Evan Neal’s going to do a good job in any interview. He’s a bright guy, articulate, got a great understanding of football. So he’s going to continue to impress people whether it’s physically or mentally as they try to evaluate his skill set. I think people have to draft a little bit more for need now because whoever you draft needs to start for you, in the first probably three rounds, because of salary cap and where your team is.

"A little bit of it is fit relative to what someone needs and what his skillset provides to satisfy that need. I have every confidence that he’ll continue to do everything he can and will do to continue to create value for himself."

At 6-feet 7-inches tall and 337 pounds, with 10 1/8-inch hands and an 83-inch wingspan, Neal has the size to fit any position along the offensive line in the NFL. But it's not just his size that makes him so special. It's the athleticism at that size which makes him a viable option as the No. 1 pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Neal was seen talking with Jaguar representatives through Pro Day. He said he has meetings set up with the Jaguars (No. 1 pick), Jets (No. 4 pick) and Giants (No. 5 pick) in the coming days.

Former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, who also participated in Pro Day, called Neal a monster of a human. Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis also spoke highly of Neal and said he would be well deserving of the top overall selection.

"One thing I like about him is the level of intensity he brings every day," Harris said. "He brings a lot out of us in practice, so really helping with competition. He forces you to get better, so I respect him for that.”

Saban called him an outstanding player with great competitive character that can translate into the NFL.

"He prepares well, and his size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future," Saban said. "He’s done a great job for us, whether he played guard or tackle, and I’m sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well.”

As cliché as it may sound, Neal said he is literally living the dream. This is a moment he's been working towards since he was a kid. He's been dreaming of this specific moment since high school, and it's why he came to a school like Alabama.

Whether he is the first pick or not, Neal is almost assuredly a top-five pick overall. The offensive lineman acknowledged that he's aware of the chatter surrounding his position in the draft, but he knows that it's ultimately out of his control, so he's just focusing on what he needs to do to get better each day leading up to the draft on April 28.

"It’s hard not to look at that stuff, but I kind of just let that stuff be what it is," Neal said. "On draft day, when that day comes, that’s when I’ll know, so I’m just taking it day by day until then.”